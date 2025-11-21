Rally held before packing Port Commission meeting room. Overflow room filled

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

The "Peace Agreement" signed recently has only succeeded in the lowering the genocide's public profile. Israel's war crimes continue. Just a couple of days ago, Israel bombed a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon killing thirteen civilians, likely using an F-35 fighter jet. Oakland has been a critical node in the F-35 supply chain to Israel, providing them with the parts to commit genocide in Gaza and terrorize the broader region.After passing a ceasefire resolution two years ago, Peace groups feel that Oakland officials have an obligation to respect the will of local residents and international law.The rally took place in front of the Port Commission Meeting room at 530 Water Street beginning at three, an hour before the start of the Port Commission Meeting at four. The room was packed as speakers from AROC, the Palestinian Youth Movement and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network pressed their demands.They demanded that Oakland’s civilian airport not be used as a hub for transporting bombs and the munitions that facilitate Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestine.

"At the same airport where our community members pick up and send off loved ones, bomb release units and surveillance systems for the lethal F-35 jet are being loaded and transported to the Nevatim airbase."