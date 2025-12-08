From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

No Monarchs Monday: Protest at Tesla in SF

Date:

Monday, December 08, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cat

Location Details:

At the Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness (corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell), San Francisco

No Monarchs Monday (the butterflies are ok).

Join us to stand up for democracy, civil liberties, and the planet, and against the fascist/authoritarian Trump Regime!

Bring a sign if you have one.

This is a peaceful protest.