East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Crushing Wheelchairs Film

Crushing Wheelchairs Movie poster. The only people who see us are people who hope we disappear.
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Poor Magazine
Location Details:
New Parkway Theater. 474 24th St, Oakland
CRUSHING WHEELCHAIRS is a powerful new social justice film that follows a group of poor people living in a homeless community as they struggle to find hope amid gentrification, domestic violence and the growing brutality of the State. Starring the talents of POOR Magazine—the prominent California arts and activism collective—this revolutionary film features a cast and crew of currently and formerly unhoused residents of the San Francisco Bay Area who brought their real-life stories to the screen.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/946860766?fl=pl&fe=sh
Runtime: 1h 56m
Year: 2025
Director: Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia and Adrian Diamond
For more information: https://givebutter.com/CLHD9J
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 21, 2025 2:26PM
Add Your Comments
