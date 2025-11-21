From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Free Palestine
Saturday, November 22, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Palestine Justice Coalition
Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 21, 2025 12:50PM
