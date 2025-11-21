SIHASIN - An interview with Jeneda Benally & Clayson Benally jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Audio interview with Jeneda Benally and Clayson Benally from Diné (Navajo) folk/indigenous/punk band Sihasin, formerly Blackfire.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/11/21/sihasin___punk_spirit__-_indymedia_-_2025.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Sihasin (formerly Blackfire) is playing a concert on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 in Santa Cruz, California to celebrate the publication of "Punk Spirit! - An Oral History of Punk Rock, Spirituality, and Liberation" by John Malkin. This interview with Jeneda Benally and Clayson Benally was originally broadcast in 2024 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin and portions were included in the book "Punk Spirit!" which is the second in a series following the 2023 book "Punk Revolution! - An Oral History of Punk Rock Politics and Activism" with a foreword by Klee Benally.

