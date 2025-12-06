Women in Black Silent Vigil

Date:

Saturday, December 06, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Judith Berlowitz

Location Details:

Corner of Lake Park and Grand Avenues, in front of the Grand Lake Theater, Oakland

Bay Area Women in Black have been standing in this spot for over 25 years. We dress in black, hold signs, and hand out material protesting the illegal occupation of Palestine and the ongoing genocide by the Israeli military government, supported by the US and the UN.



We maintain a dignified silence in our vigils. Designated participants can engage with passersby who wish to converse but we do not respond to hecklers.



We invite you to join us every first Saturday, from noon to one PM, in front of the Grand Lake Theater.



Please see the international website for stories, conferences, and vigils around the world.