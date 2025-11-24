From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Surfrider Santa Cruz: Stop Offshore Drilling Info Session
Date:
Monday, November 24, 2025
Time:
4:45 PM - 5:45 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Surfrider Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Rd, Capitola
BREAKING NEWS 📣 (11/20) - Today we learned that the Trump administration is pursuing a dangerous offshore drilling plan that could open large stretches of U.S. coastlines — including right here in California — to decades of oil and gas drilling.
If this lease sale moves forward, it will threaten beaches, surf spots, wildlife, and coastal communities, while jeopardizing tourism and local economies that depend on clean, thriving coastlines.
Surfrider has stopped offshore drilling expansion before — and we can do it again, but we need YOUR help.
Join us for an important community conversation!
We’re hosting a Stop New Offshore Drilling Info Session to share updates, answer questions, and discuss how we can protect our coast from new oil and gas development.
Description
Learn about the new threats of offshore drilling, its impact on our coast, and how you can take action to protect Santa Cruz’s ocean and beaches.
Purpose
Join Surfrider Santa Cruz to learn about the threats of offshore oil drilling, its impact on ocean health and coastal communities, and how we can work together to protect Santa Cruz’s coastline through education, advocacy, and community action.
Role
Participants will gain insight into current offshore drilling policies, explore Surfrider’s advocacy efforts, and discover practical ways to take action—such as contacting representatives, joining campaigns, and spreading awareness locally.
Register here: https://volunteer.surfrider.org/opportunities/QHwvTGPYgB
For more information: https://santacruz.surfrider.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 21, 2025 4:20AM
