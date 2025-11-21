Renewed drilling poses unnecessary threats to ocean life and coastal communities

November 20, 2025 - Today, the Trump administration’s Department of the Interior (DOI) announced a proposal for new offshore oil and gas drilling leases in U.S. waters that presents new threats to the ocean. The new proposal includes lease sales in federal waters across the entire coastline of California, as well as areas along the Gulf of Mexico and off Alaska. The Monterey Bay Aquarium opposes this proposed five-year oil and gas leasing and drilling plan and is unequivocal in its opposition to offshore oil and gas development. Healthy, intact ecosystems support thriving wildlife, clean air, and stable weather — all essential for people and nature to flourish.“The science is clear,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard. “We’re facing life-threatening impacts of climate change, and this ill-conceived effort to open massive parts of our ocean to offshore oil and gas leasing is a major step backward in the nation’s urgently needed transition away from fossil fuels.”Oil spills threaten the coastline, wildlife, economy, and health. The long history of oil spills in U.S. waters includes the devastating blowout from an offshore drilling rig in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. That coastline’s environment and communities took decades to recover. Another catastrophic spill off the California Coast could wipe out vulnerable species like southern sea otters, which live in a limited range, and could harm other endangered and threatened species like murrelets and albatrosses, blue and humpback whales, and leatherback sea turtles.Safeguarding the ocean, restoring coastal ecosystems, and shifting to sustainable, climate-friendly practices ensures that everything from favorite outdoor places to beloved species can thrive.“Common sense, science, and hard lessons from the devastating impacts of oil spills on wildlife, people and the local economy tell us we need to reject new oil and gas leasing in our ocean,” said Aquarium Chief Conservation and Science Officer Margaret Spring. “In doing so, decision makers would unlock a better future for coastal communities and economies, tourism, sustainable fisheries, and wildlife. That would benefit California, Americans, and our ocean, for decades to come.”The Aquarium stands ready to work with decision makers to leverage the ocean’s natural strengths in the fight against climate change by ending offshore drilling, protecting and restoring marine habitats, safeguarding ocean life, supporting climate-ready fisheries, and reducing the production of fossil fuel-based plastic that quickly becomes plastic pollution.About Monterey Bay AquariumWith a mission to inspire conservation of the ocean, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is the most admired aquarium in the United States, a leader in science education, and a voice for ocean conservation through comprehensive programs in marine science and public policy. Everything we do works in concert to protect the future of our blue planet. More information at MontereyBayAquarium.org.