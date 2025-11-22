From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tesla Takedown Join the Fun!
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Stanford Shopping Center
Enter the shopping center via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)
Tesla show room is straight ahead next to Sephora
Palo Alto
Enter the shopping center via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)
Tesla show room is straight ahead next to Sephora
Palo Alto
Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social
From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.
Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.
Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.
Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)
From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.
Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.
Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.
Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 11:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network