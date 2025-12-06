From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Winter Market
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Email:
Location Details:
Westhope Presbyterian Church
12850 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
The 2nd Annual Palestine Winter Market is here! Join us on December 6th from 11:00am-5:00pm for this beloved community fundraiser for the Middle East Children's Alliance, supporting Palestinian children and families in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
Enjoy the rich culinary heritage of Palestine with delicious food, plus henna, face painting and children's story time with Palestinian authors, poetry readings and music performances — a beautiful, family-friendly celebration of culture and community while supporting Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive shopping for unique gifts - from olive oil, ceramics, art Tatreez embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, scarves, books, kitchenware, and thobes, and so much more!
Come, bring your friends and family and be part of an amazing day celebrating Palestinian culture and people!
Westhope Presbyterian Church
12850 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
Questions? Please email: aaccsv.center [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 9:56PM
