Peninsula DSA Member Social: Coast side!
Friday, December 05, 2025
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Party/Street Party
Peninsula DSA
Rockaway Beach Brewery, 4627 CA-1, Pacifica, CA 94044
Come socialize with socialists! We'll grab a few big tables outside and catch up with comrades. Look for DSA shirts! Food and non-alcoholic options are available. Under 21s are welcome. Please feel free to bring your kid(s) and leashed dog too.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 5:14PM
