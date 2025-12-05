Peninsula DSA Member Social: Coast side!

Date:

Friday, December 05, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Peninsula DSA

Location Details:

Rockaway Beach Brewery, 4627 CA-1, Pacifica, CA 94044

Come socialize with socialists! We'll grab a few big tables outside and catch up with comrades. Look for DSA shirts! Food and non-alcoholic options are available. Under 21s are welcome. Please feel free to bring your kid(s) and leashed dog too.