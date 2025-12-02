top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Peninsula DSA Reading Group: Abolish Rent

Cover of Abolish Rent: How Tenants Can End the Housing Crisis' by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis, courtesy of Bookshop.org Listing
original image (840x1200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Time:
6:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula DSA
Email:
Location Details:
Fireside Books & More, 2421 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
Join fellow socialists at a reading group discussing chapters 4-5 of 'Abolish Rent: How Tenants Can End the Housing Crisis' by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis, which can be bought online at (https://bookshop.org/p/books/abolish-rent-how-tenants-can-end-the-housing-crisis-leonardo-vilchis/c1901b8e26387cf4), or buy in-person at Fireside Books, Redwood City.

" Written for anyone fed up with the permanent housing crisis, complicit politicians, and real estate greed, Abolish Rent dissects our housing system from the perspective of those it immiserates. Through unsparing analysis and striking stories of resistance, it shows us how tenants can, through organizing and collective action, harness our power and win the housing we deserve."

- Bookshop.org Description excerpt

We hope to see you there!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 5:08PM
