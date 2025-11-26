From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Block Everything Everywhere: Internationalist Trade-Unionist Meeting for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
University & College Workers for Palestine
Location Details:
Register here in advance of this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bPol0JitQRSUqqd5zC3nPQ
Block Everything Everywhere: Internationalist Trade-Unionist Meeting For Palestine
Wednesday 26 November, 7:30pm UK time
Register here in advance of this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bPol0JitQRSUqqd5zC3nPQ
The so-called “peace plan” endorsed by the UN Security Council is a new colonial blueprint against the Palestinian people: a plan to freeze the genocide in place, disarm the resistance, and entrench Western-Zionist domination while violations continue unabated.
Across Europe, general strikes in Italy, Greece and Spain have shown that workers can disrupt the supply chains of genocide. In the UK, this fight is inseparable from resisting unprecedented repression of Palestine solidarity, including mass arrests and the ban on Palestine Action.
At this decisive moment – with war and genocide budgets advancing across Europe – we call on trade unionists to join an international meeting on Wednesday 26 November, with speakers from Italy, Greece, Spain, Ireland, the UK and more.
Held during the Week of Action for Palestine (22–29 November) and ahead of the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people on Saturday 29 November, this meeting provides a crucial space to coordinate cross-border workers’ initiatives, starting with coordinated actions on Friday 28 November – coinciding with Italy’s general strike and union mobilization in Ireland – and the national demonstration on Saturday 29 November.
Join us on Wednesday 26 November
Reject the colonial “peace plan”
Block the war economy
Build working-class solidarity with Palestine
University & College Workers for Palestine
Wednesday 26 November, 7:30pm UK time
Register here in advance of this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bPol0JitQRSUqqd5zC3nPQ
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 10:50AM
► ▼ IMC Network