top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/26/2025
Palestine International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Block Everything Everywhere: Internationalist Trade-Unionist Meeting for Palestine

There will be a report on international labor actions for Palestine on November 28th and Rallies around the world on November 29
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
University & College Workers for Palestine
Location Details:
Register here in advance of this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bPol0JitQRSUqqd5zC3nPQ
Block Everything Everywhere: Internationalist Trade-Unionist Meeting For Palestine
Wednesday 26 November, 7:30pm UK time

Register here in advance of this Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bPol0JitQRSUqqd5zC3nPQ

The so-called “peace plan” endorsed by the UN Security Council is a new colonial blueprint against the Palestinian people: a plan to freeze the genocide in place, disarm the resistance, and entrench Western-Zionist domination while violations continue unabated.

Across Europe, general strikes in Italy, Greece and Spain have shown that workers can disrupt the supply chains of genocide. In the UK, this fight is inseparable from resisting unprecedented repression of Palestine solidarity, including mass arrests and the ban on Palestine Action.

At this decisive moment – with war and genocide budgets advancing across Europe – we call on trade unionists to join an international meeting on Wednesday 26 November, with speakers from Italy, Greece, Spain, Ireland, the UK and more.

Held during the Week of Action for Palestine (22–29 November) and ahead of the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people on Saturday 29 November, this meeting provides a crucial space to coordinate cross-border workers’ initiatives, starting with coordinated actions on Friday 28 November – coinciding with Italy’s general strike and union mobilization in Ireland – and the national demonstration on Saturday 29 November.

Join us on Wednesday 26 November
Reject the colonial “peace plan”
Block the war economy
Build working-class solidarity with Palestine

University & College Workers for Palestine
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 10:50AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code