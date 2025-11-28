top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/28/2025
California East Bay LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

F#CK BLACK FRIDAY Queer Market + Stop Cop City Bay Area Fundraiser

text: F#CK BLACK FRIDAY. SUPPORT LOCAL QUEERS AND ABOLITION EFFORTS INSTEAD” — 11/28, 12–4PM, PLACE Community— StopCopCityBayArea Fundraiser
original image (1426x1422)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
@quartzoakland x @StopCopCityBayArea
Location Details:
PLACE - Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site, 1121 64th St, Oakland, CA 94608, United States
Our community is under imminent threat, but we have the tools for revolution NOW! ⚠️⚠️⚠️

Did you know that as we speak the bay area is funding a $48 million massive police training ground without resident input? 😧 No? Because they are trying to do it without us noticing, Stop Cop City Bay Area is fighting back 😡

Quartz is hosting an F×CK BLACK FRIDAY market to shop small local queer + trans businesses on 11/28. This market is in collaboration with @stopcopcitybayarea and percentage from every sale made is going to fundraise to send out mailers to educate the public about this ongoing project.

We can reclaim the building they are working on to meet real community needs(more info linked in bio). But if we dont do anything we will have greatly increased police presence at our doorstep. No more! 😤

Vendors! Want to be a part of this mission? Get more info and join us by sending dm 🙏 We want as many people involved in this struggle and taking the opportunity to reclaim this day often used to line the pocketbooks of big corporate which works hand in hand with the police and prison industrial complex.

The more we coalesce to big business and fall for their propaganda this holiday season the more we are contributing to our own demise. It doesn't have to be this way! We have been building community coalitions to support our artists, truthspeakers and revolutionaries. Now is the time to tap in! 💪

Friday 11/28
Noon-4pm
Place community 1121 64th
Masks required and provided
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/quartzoakland/?h...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 20, 2025 2:44AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code