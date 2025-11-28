F#CK BLACK FRIDAY Queer Market + Stop Cop City Bay Area Fundraiser

Date:

Friday, November 28, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

@quartzoakland x @StopCopCityBayArea

Location Details:

PLACE - Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site, 1121 64th St, Oakland, CA 94608, United States

Our community is under imminent threat, but we have the tools for revolution NOW! ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Did you know that as we speak the bay area is funding a $48 million massive police training ground without resident input? 😧 No? Because they are trying to do it without us noticing, Stop Cop City Bay Area is fighting back 😡



Quartz is hosting an F×CK BLACK FRIDAY market to shop small local queer + trans businesses on 11/28. This market is in collaboration with @stopcopcitybayarea and percentage from every sale made is going to fundraise to send out mailers to educate the public about this ongoing project.



We can reclaim the building they are working on to meet real community needs(more info linked in bio). But if we dont do anything we will have greatly increased police presence at our doorstep. No more! 😤



Vendors! Want to be a part of this mission? Get more info and join us by sending dm 🙏 We want as many people involved in this struggle and taking the opportunity to reclaim this day often used to line the pocketbooks of big corporate which works hand in hand with the police and prison industrial complex.



The more we coalesce to big business and fall for their propaganda this holiday season the more we are contributing to our own demise. It doesn't have to be this way! We have been building community coalitions to support our artists, truthspeakers and revolutionaries. Now is the time to tap in! 💪



Masks required and provided