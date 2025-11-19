From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Clay Higgins the lone Jeffrey Epstein holdout voted for KKK’s David Duke
Rep. Clay Higgins, The KKK David Duke Supporter Who Voted For David Duke According To A Motherjones News Article.
Clay Higgins the lone Jeffrey Epstein holdout voted for KKK’s David Duke
Earlier today the convicted felon President Trump signed a document to release the files of his former pedophile close friend Jeffrey Epstein
By Lynda Carson - November 19, 2025
Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, is the lone holdout who did not vote to release the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein files.
That’s right. Clay Higgins of LaFayette, Louisiana https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202509099789859480 , is a David Duke (KKK Klansman) supporter, who reportedly voted for David Duke according to a Motherjones news article further below.
More about supporters of KKK’s David Duke may be found by clicking here, and additional info about KKK’s David Duke supporters may be found by clicking here.
During 2024, it was Rep. Clay Higgins who faced a backlash for posting a racist post about Haitians. Reportedly, “Higgins (R-La.) wrote a post on the platform X — using his official congressional account — that called Haitians “wild” and added: “Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangster ... but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.”
He included a screenshot of a news story about a Haitian group filing charges against former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance in response to false claims the Republican nominees had spread about migrants in Springfield, Ohio.”
More background info about Clay Higgins may be found here > https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a69486982/clay-higgins-background/ .
According to a Southern Poverty Law Center report about Hate Goes To Washington, in part it says, “Clay Higgins was elected to his second term in the U.S House of Representatives. In 2017, Higgins attended an event hosted by the antigovernment extremist group Oath Keepers whose founder Stewart Rhodes boasted of Higgins’ attendance, writing, “you will be among thousands of like-minded American patriots from many groups and many states, with some excellent speakers.”
According to a press release about Clay Higgins, in part it says, “The Louisiana chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots networks, called on House Republicans to condemn Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who according to a HuffPost report indicated that “he’d be more than willing to shoot any armed demonstrators in Louisiana in a Facebook post Tuesday that was accompanied by a picture of Black men with guns.” Rep. Higgins’ post came in advance of a Black Lives Matter protest, which was also reportedly attended by the “all, or mostly, white” Louisiana Cajun Militia; the photo he posted was from Kentucky.
“The people of Louisiana deserve far better than Rep. Higgins’ violent, racist rhetoric – rhetoric the likes of which prompted a 17-year-old extremist to pick up an AR-15, drive across state lines, and murder two protestors and wound another,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action. “But sadly, his vitriol is only the latest in a series of far-right extremists saying the quiet part out loud – that they only care about the Second Amendment when it applies to white people.”
In 2017, Rep. Higgins stated that “The modern hysteria over guns is another example of our weakened society. Guns weren’t really regulated at all prior to the 60s in America. Throughout our history, prior to just 50 years ago, a child could purchase a gun from any seller, if daddy sent him with the money.” In 2018, in response to an op-ed from Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Rep. Higgins incited further violence by saying “Judge John Paul Stevens, Your Honor, whatever… put together any badass socialists you can muster. As their attorney, make sure they have their affairs in order. Molon Labe.” Molon Labe (Come and Take [them]) is a slogan commonly used by far-right gun extremists, including groups like the Oath Keepers, to describe violent efforts to resist nonexistent government attempts to seize firearms.”
According to a New Orleans news article, in part it says, “The Opelousas Police Department officer busted alongside now-Congressman Clay Higgins for lying to internal affairs in 2007 about the unjustified beating of a bystander has been on the congressman’s payroll since shortly after Higgins took office three and a half years ago.
John Chautin, a former Opelousas patrolman, helped Higgins violently take the man — Andre “Red” Richard” — to the ground after Richard pulled up outside a house that Higgins, Chautin and other police officers were searching. An internal affairs report found that Higgins and Chautin tried to cover up the incident by lying about it.
Higgins hired Chautin as a field representative for his congressional office in early February 2017, just over a month after Higgins, a Lafayette Republican, was sworn in to replace departing former U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany. Chautin was paid $69,805 in 2019, records show.”
Plus, according to a different report, in part it says, “As a congressman, Higgins has used the imprimatur of his office to court the support of anti-government, militia groups like the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers, which traffic in fringe conspiracy theories about the so-called New World Order and promote the adolescent notion of “sovereign citizenship,” a concept that traces its origins back to anti-semitism and racism.
The Southern Poverty Law Center includes Higgins in its list of the nine members of Congress who “traffic in hate and extremism.” He’s second on the list, directly under Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Higgins, however, has the distinction of being the only member of Congress to ever film a campaign commercial at Auschwitz, a stunt the Anne Frank Center called a “global disgrace.” The organization’s full name is the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, and they also recommended the congressman either “get sensitivity training or get a new job”—and that was after he issued an apology.
“When you watch Congressman Higgins’ disgraceful infomercial, you hear him use all sorts of euphemisms for those murdered at Auschwitz by the Nazis,” the center’s Executive Director, Steven Goldstein, pointed out in a press statement. “He never refers specifically to the mass murder of Jewish people at Auschwitz, nor uses the words Holocaust or Shoah. And the logo at the end indicates he is using the video as a campaign video for his reelection to Congress. This is disgusting beyond description.”
Additionally, according to a Motherjones 2024 article, in part it says, “On Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) posted a mocking, racist tweet about “wild” Haitians practicing “vudu” and flooding into the US from the “nastiest country in the western hemisphere.” Such rhetoric would be surprising for most members of Congress. In the case of Higgins, it serves as an excellent introduction.
The post from Higgins, which he soon deleted, focused on the legal Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, who Republicans continue to slander for sport and potential electoral gain.
The tweet is racist. There’s not much more to say about it. There is, however, a lot more to say about Higgins, a member of Congress whose disturbing personal history has not gotten much attention.
One of Higgins’ first appearances in the public record came in a 1992 newspaper article dug up by Bayou Brief, a Louisiana publication that has investigated the congressman. Higgins, then 30, was commenting on Pat Buchanan’s run for president, which came one year after the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and neo-Nazi David Duke was nearly elected governor of Louisiana.
“Duke won’t get the vote. Pat will. Pat represents much of the same positions,” Higgins explained to a reporter while attending a Buchanan rally—correctly sussing out Buchanan’s white nationalism. “Regardless of the fact that David’s a homeboy and all that, the boy’s a Nazi, and that’s a real problem.”
Still, Higgins admitted that he’d recently voted for David Duke for governor of Louisiana (a man who once decorated his college dorm room with a Nazi flag and picture of Adolf Hitler).
Higgins’ missteps have allegedly not been limited to rhetoric. The first of his three ex-wives wrote while seeking a protective order against him in 1991 that Higgins “put a gun to my head” during an argument. She explained that he “threatened that if I ever came near the house he would shoot me.” (Higgins denied ever being violent with her.)
In 2007, Higgins resigned from the Opelousas Police Department in Louisiana after reportedly assaulting an unarmed Black man and then lying about it. The victim stated that Higgins and another officer, John Chautin, attacked him after he did not consent to a search of his car, according to an internal investigation. “[The victim] stated while on the ground, Officer Higgins grabbed him by the hair and twisted his head and told him to go get his lawyer and called him a pussy,” the report explains. “[He] stated that he was then kicked while still on the ground but could not see who kicked him.” The report also says that Higgins “grabbed [the victim] by the neck and slammed him against his car” and “struck him in the jaw.”
Higgins went on to lie about the incident, falsely claiming that he was the one who was assaulted. Later, the now congressman called back the police investigator to admit he was not telling the truth. He claimed his decision for new honesty stemmed from confessing his sins to a counselor from Las Vegas. The report concluded something else: Higgins learned that a third officer, who was on the scene during the incident, had failed to cover for him and Chautin.
Higgins resigned rather than face disciplinary action. And he went on to hire Chautin in his congressional office.
Perhaps there are other incidents which we do not know about. As Higgins himself admits, he has skeletons.
“Not only did I do things wrong. You better start early, pack a lunch, and bring batteries for your flashlight if you intend to go back through my history and find everything I’ve done wrong,” he warned in a 2015 interview. “Bring a shovel. You might need an excavator.”
More about Clay Higgins, a KKK David Duke supporter may be found in some links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Clay Higgins, a David Duke supporter who voted for David Duke.
https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/P80001050/
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00256735/?cycle=1992
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00262618/?cycle=1992
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Louisiana - campaign contributor to House Freedom fund…
Lafayette, Louisiana 70503-5966
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202509099789859480
David Duke campaign contributions…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=David+Duke
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - FEC financial summary
https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/H6LA03148/
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - Financial Disclosure Report
https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-pdfs/2023/10057485.pdf
Clay Higgins - Disclosure form - Ethics
https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/gtimages/MT/2022/500024019.pdf
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - AFL-CIO report
https://aflcio.org/scorecard/legislators/clay-higgins
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - OpenSecrets
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/clay-higgins/other-data?cid=N00039953&cycle=2024&type=I
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/clay-higgins/summary?cid=N00039953&cycle=2024
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - Congress
https://clayhiggins.house.gov/
https://www.congress.gov/member/clay-higgins/H001077
>>>>>>>
Clay Higgins - wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clay_Higgins
As well as being an elected official, Higgins continues to hold a law enforcement commission in a reserve capacity with the Louisiana attorney general's office. Higgins has appeared and spoken at events organized by groups such as the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers, and has claimed to be a "Three Percenter" at speaking engagements. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, and his political views have been identified as far-right. Higgins was the sole member of congress who voted against the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
