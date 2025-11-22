From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dr. Husam Abusafiya Courage Award with Keynote Mahmoud Khalil and Speaker Dr. Karameh
Saturday, November 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Other
Angela
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n-d4MDGhQZCXy0v6Ls7m0w?mc_cid=7be8c0b630&mc_eid=dedfc9b833#/registration
Zoom coverage of presentation of Courage Award in absentia to Dr. Husam Abusafiya with talks by Mahmoud Khalil (Columbia U.) and Dr. Karameh Kemmerle (Doctors Against Genocide).
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/
