top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco

NOAA (No Azure for Apartheid) In Protest Action at Microsoft SF Ignite Event

by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
Protests target conference venues in San Francisco, Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond and European Headquarters in Ireland
Protests target conference venues in San Francisco, Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond and European Headquarters in Ireland
original image (1541x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Nov. 18) - No Azure for Apartheid (NOAA) protested outside the conference at the Moscone Center as thousands of attendees made their way in and out of the venue. Protesters marched from Yerba Buena Gardens to Moscone West, while flyering, drumming, and chanting "say it loud and say it clear, Microsoft is a war profiteer," "Microsoft you can't hide, You sell tech for genocide," and "free free Palestine."

At Moscone West, protesters confronted conference-goers while security attempted to lock down the venue, barricade entrances, and blast music to drown out the chanting, which was heard throughout the venue.

Protestors spoke about the need to continue protesting Microsoft's continued complicity in Israel's genocide in Palestine even after the insufficient cut to a few Microsoft services to a single Israeli military unit.

Patrick Fort also joined the protest following his disruption and spoke to the discontent and anger of many employees who have demanded Microsoft completely end its involvement with the Israeli military.

Protesters then chalked the sidewalk outside the entrance to Moscone West, writing messages like "Microsoft kills kids" and "IOF off Azure." Throughout the day, an ad truck circled the conference area, displaying a message that read "Microsoft Ignites Genocide" with a graphic showing Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, with a flame behind his face and a call to action to take action against the company's complicity.

In addition to the protests in San Francisco, activists took their protests to other Microsoft locations throughout the US and the world.

Earlier in the day, Irish activists with the group Your Tech Their Deaths held a protest at Microsoft's European hub in Dublin, Ireland, where they demanded Microsoft fully divest from Israel. Protestors distributed flyers to Microsoft workers, waved Palestinian and Irish flags and held banners and signs highlighting the similarities between the systems of oppression inflicted by foreign occupiers on Ireland and Palestine.

Microsoft’s Dublin office is a central hub for European, Middle Eastern, and African sales and services, which includes services to Israel.

Across the other side of the world, protests targeted Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, WA. Just before lunch hour, NOAA organizers and local Seattle partners began a protest at the Redmond Technology Station near the company's main campus.

Protesters then marched to the pedestrian bridge connecting East and West campus, where they distributed flyers and zines to passing workers, delivered speeches implicating Microsoft in crimes against humanity in Palestine, and raised a banner drawing with a message that read "Ignite the Worker Intifada."

Simultaneously, protesters roamed across campus on bikes, donning Palestinian flags and keffiyehs, chanting in support of cutting ties with Israel.

 - Earlier today, Microsoft worker Patrick Fort resigned in protest during his disruption of Judson Althoff, Microsoft CEO of Commercial Business, who was delivering the keynote speech at the Microsoft Ignite conference. Protests took place outside the conference venue in San Francisco, as well as at Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond and at a Microsoft European hub in Ireland.

Moments before Althoff's keynote was to wrap up, Fort, a Senior Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft, disrupted the address, while he was sharing the stage with Adobe CEO, Shantanu Narayen.

Fort shouted: "Hey, Judson! The blood of the children of Gaza is on our hands, Judson! I worked at Microsoft for seven years and I resign today!" 

Shortly afterwards, Fort sent out a mass resignation email to thousands of Microsoft workers, which read, in part, "To do nothing is to be complicit ... Whatever your situation is, I encourage you to resist what is happening in the way that is best for you."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_002-32225-z8b_1966.jpg
original image (1774x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_003-32225-z8a_4917.jpg
original image (1200x1459)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_004-32225-z8b_2029.jpg
original image (1200x1890)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_005-32225-z8b_2050.jpg
original image (1200x1719)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_006-32225-z8b_2057.jpg
original image (1517x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_007-32225-z8a_4973.jpg
original image (1468x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_008-32225-z8a_4981.jpg
original image (1627x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_009-32225-z8b_2069.jpg
original image (1538x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_010-32225-z8b_2095.jpg
original image (1616x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_011-32225-z8a_5005.jpg
original image (1572x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_012-32225-z8a_5010.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_013-32225-z8a_5013.jpg
original image (1833x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_014-32225-z8a_5030.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_015-32225-z8b_2111.jpg
original image (1534x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_016-32225-z8b_2120.jpg
original image (1704x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_017-32225-z8a_5088.jpg
original image (1816x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_018-32225-z8a_5094.jpg
original image (1731x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_019-32225-z8b_2128.jpg
original image (1605x1200)
§
by No Azure for Apartheid
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 11:52AM
sm_020-32225-z8a_5135.jpg
original image (1636x1200)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code