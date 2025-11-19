From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Food Church in Zayante every Friday Rain or Shine
Date:
Friday, November 21, 2025
Time:
4:15 PM - 7:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop #Zayante Felton CA 95018 Limited parking
Free Food Church in Zayante every Friday ~4-7+ pm Rain or Shine
East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop #Zayante Felton CA 95018 Limited parking
Free Food Church in ZAYANTE every Friday ~4-7+ pm RAIN or Shine NEW LOCATION in Zayante (East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop) #Zayante Limited parking
Free Food Church every FRIDAY in #BoulderCreek 2pm-?till food gone (Downtown on Hwy 9 between Jenna Sue’s Cafe and the taqueria)
#SantaCruzMountains CA Santa Cruz Mountains Boulder Creek #Zayante Felton #SLV San Lorenzo Valley and #LaSelvaBeach
Thanks to Grey Bears, Source Naturals Inc. of Santa Cruz, Threshold Enterprises Ltd., new food donors Jane and Gary (fresh bread), Field Fresh Farms and Sunridge Farms; Felton Nutrition, Lakeside Organic Gardens, Fitz Fresh Mushrooms, M. Rodoni & Co. Fai Bravo, Oceanside Organics, and other local farms and grocers for surplus food.
Selection varies week to week but includes high quality fresh produce from local farms--mostly organic, and a variety of other items.
Special thanks to James for freshly hunted and marinated wild boar meat, safely packaged.
Info: Randall or Jim (408) 634-9749
https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
For more information: https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
