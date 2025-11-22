San Jose: Trans Day of Remembrance - Vigil & March

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose People's Pride

Location Details:

St. James Park (on the corner of St John and First St), San Jose

TRANS DAY OF REMEMBRANCE - VIGIL & MARCH + ART BUILD



This Trans Day of Remembrance we honor all of our trans martyrs who have died at the hands of systemic and national oppression. This oppression affects not only Trans people but our siblings in the Immigrant community and the people of Palestine.



Join us Sunday 11/22 @ 5pm at St. James Park (on the corner of St John and First St) for a militant vigil. Protest and march against the parties responsible for Trans, Immigrant and Palestinian oppression and murder!



We will also have an art build before at the Peanuts Deluxe Cafe from 2-4PM. *Masking Required



WE DECLARE END TO THE DEPORTATIONS AND END TO THE GENOCIDE OF TRANS AND PALESTINIAN PEOPLE!