South Bay
Indybay
South Bay LGBTI / Queer

San Jose: Trans Day of Remembrance - Vigil & March

St. James Park (on the corner of St John and First St), San Jose
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose People's Pride
Location Details:
St. James Park (on the corner of St John and First St), San Jose
TRANS DAY OF REMEMBRANCE - VIGIL & MARCH + ART BUILD

This Trans Day of Remembrance we honor all of our trans martyrs who have died at the hands of systemic and national oppression. This oppression affects not only Trans people but our siblings in the Immigrant community and the people of Palestine.

Join us Sunday 11/22 @ 5pm at St. James Park (on the corner of St John and First St) for a militant vigil. Protest and march against the parties responsible for Trans, Immigrant and Palestinian oppression and murder!

We will also have an art build before at the Peanuts Deluxe Cafe from 2-4PM. *Masking Required

WE DECLARE END TO THE DEPORTATIONS AND END TO THE GENOCIDE OF TRANS AND PALESTINIAN PEOPLE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjpeoplespride/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 19, 2025 10:36AM
