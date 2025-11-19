Honoring the True History of the Occupation of Alcatraz by Brenda Norrell

Today we honor the true history of the Occupation of Alcatraz. Robert Free of Seattle brought the tipi that became a spiritual gathering place on the island. John Trudell broadcast "Radio Free Alcatraz." One of the facts, nearly hidden in history, is this: Russell Means and his father Hank occupied Alcatraz in 1964, five years before the 1969 Occupation. During the annual Un-thanksgiving events this year, Leonard Peltier and Angela Davis will speak on resistance and fascism in Oakland, California.