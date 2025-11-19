From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Honoring the True History of the Occupation of Alcatraz
Today we honor the true history of the Occupation of Alcatraz. Robert Free of Seattle brought the tipi that became a spiritual gathering place on the island. John Trudell broadcast "Radio Free Alcatraz." One of the facts, nearly hidden in history, is this: Russell Means and his father Hank occupied Alcatraz in 1964, five years before the 1969 Occupation. During the annual Un-thanksgiving events this year, Leonard Peltier and Angela Davis will speak on resistance and fascism in Oakland, California.
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Nov. 19, 2025
Today, we honor the true history of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The tipi was brought here by Robert Free of Seattle and became a spiritual refuge, during the early days of the Occupation in 1969.
"The tipi was put up early during the Occupation of Alcatraz Island. It remained there until the U.S. government Marshals and the FBI removed everyone 19 months later," Robert told Censored News.
"It was a place most all visitors came to rest and enjoy. It had a sweat lodge, used as needed."
Remembering those times that are now a part of history, he said, "It was the only place on the island where prisoners were allowed to grow flowers and gardens, next to a cliff with seals at the bottom."
Radio Free Alcatraz: John Trudell broadcast Radio Free Alcatraz during the Occupation of Alcatraz, the Occupation carried out by the Indians of All Tribes.
"If you live white, then that doesn't really make you an Indian," John Trudell, Santee, said during the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969.
"We're concerned about people -- the reservation people -- people on the reservations, that are being forced to assimilate or die out. We're worried about things like our language and our culture and we want this on our own terms."
"This isn't about poverty," Trudell said, "It is about honor."
Trudell broadcast Radio Free Alcatraz from 1969 through 1970.
Russell Means and his father, Hank Means, occupied Alcatraz in 1964, in the first of three Occupations of Alcatraz. On March 8, 1964, five years before the 1969 Occupation, Walter 'Hank' Means and his son Russell Means were among those who occupied the Rock.
During the Unthanksgiving events in the San Francisco Bay Area this year, Leonard Peltier and Angela Davis will speak in a panel presentation at the Oakland Museum. The discussion, "Black and Indigenous Resistance in the Age of Fascism," features dinner provided by Wahpepah's Kitchen.
Read more of the story at Censored News:
"When Warriors were Warriors" Robert Free, Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2019/11/when-warriors-were-warriors-robert-free.html
"Dream Big: Alcatraz Occupation Tipi Envisioned as Monument to Resilience, Tenacity and Self Determination." Robert Free, Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/05/dream-big-alcatraz-occupation-tipi.html
John Trudell 1969, Alcatraz, video interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bXPJ-nRsZg
Listen to Radio Free Alcatraz 1969 -- 1970
https://www.taraevonnetrudell.com/radio-free-alcatraz
Special thanks to Robert Free for sharing his memories and photos with Censored News, and all those who contributed.
Censored News is in its 19th years as a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights, with no ads or revenues. For permission to republish any content of Censored News, contact brendanorrell [at] yahoo.com
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/11/hon...
