#TeslaTakedown San Jose / Make Billionaires PAY!

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon.



We're coming together to say NO TRILLIONAIRES.



Let's show Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies that we won't sit idly by while they steal our future.



Make a sign that can be read from across the street. Come join our protest.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful family friendly protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown



