From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Why We Need a General Strike and How We Can Make it Happen
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
The General Strike
Location Details:
After 7 million took to the streets during the No Kings rallies and the Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, called for a General Strike, the idea is starting to break through. This is the ultimate weapon of the working class, and we can help make it a reality. Join this crucial webinar to learn about how general strikes have happened historically and how we can apply these lessons to our present context.
For more information: https://generalstrikeus.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 19, 2025 7:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network