Webinar: Why We Need a General Strike and How We Can Make it Happen

Saturday, November 22, 2025

12:00 PM

Webinar

The General Strike

After 7 million took to the streets during the No Kings rallies and the Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, called for a General Strike, the idea is starting to break through. This is the ultimate weapon of the working class, and we can help make it a reality. Join this crucial webinar to learn about how general strikes have happened historically and how we can apply these lessons to our present context.