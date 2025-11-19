The Palestinian-led BDS movement calls for a global day of action on November 22, targeting Chevron for its role in Israel’s genocide and apartheid, in addition to its role in climate destruction globally. Through its gas fields and pipeline, Chevron supplies Israel with 70% of its energy needs according to Chevron’s own website - and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue annually. Chevron entered the Israeli market in 2020, and it can just as easily exit.

Since the launch of the Boycott Chevron campaign, activists worldwide have held pickets at gas stations, launched campaigns to drop Chevron as a sponsor from community events and institutions, as well as waged divestment campaigns. Gas station franchise owners have signed on to a letter calling on Chevron to withdraw from its business in Israel. Several sponsorships have been dropped after community pressure, cities have divested from Chevron, and pickets are turning countless drivers away from Chevron stations.Now is the time to escalate!Israel would not be able to maintain its genocide, apartheid, and military occupation without the support of international corporations like Chevron. Every time Chevron loses out on profit or sustains reputational damage due to its complicity, pressure builds on the company to end its business in Israel. Every car that doesn’t fill gas at a Chevron station due to a picket or sit-in is a grain of sand disrupting the gears of Israel’s genocide.Organize peaceful disruptions and pickets on November 22. Picket or sit in at Chevron stations and locations, including Chevron-owned brands Caltex and Texaco; participate in a banner drop in a highly visible area; host an educational event or an event to mobilize your community around a sponsorship or divestment campaign.Register your event or find an event near you using this map:Follow updates about the campaign on the Boycott Chevron Instagram page: