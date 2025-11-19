From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop AI Defendants Speak Out Prior to Their Trial for Blocking Doors of Open AI
Date:
Friday, November 21, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
StopAI Protesters
Email:
Phone:
+1 (415) 416-4452
Location Details:
Where: Steps in front of the courthouse at 850 Bryant St., San Francisco
For immediate release
Stop AI Defendants Speak Out Prior to Their Trial for Blocking Doors of Open AI
CEO Sam Altman Subpoenaed to Expose the Company’s Race to Develop AI that Risks Human Extinction
What: Press Conference
Who: Stop AI defendants, their lawyers, and AI experts
Why: Learn about the upcoming trial in which Sam Altman is subpoenaed to testify on his company’s race to develop AI that risks human extinction.
When: November 21, 2025, 8:00 AM
Where: Steps in front of the courthouse at 850 Bryant St.
In the first-of-a-kind trial in history, three members of the group StopAI are facing charges for repeatedly blockading the doors of OpenAI, a leading company in the global race to develop Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). ASI is a type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is vastly more intelligent than all of humanity and that the majority of experts agree poses a significant risk to human extinction.
Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI was served a subpoena by the SF Public Defender’s Office on November 3rd on stage at the Sydney Goldstein Theater for a public conversation with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
(Footage of subpoena: https://x.com/tombibbys/status/1986544751424729248)
(Stop AI instagram post: https://x.com/StopAI_Info/status/1985620194862190743?s=19)
The trial for Sam Kirchner, Wynd Kaufmyn, and Guido Reichstadter is scheduled to begin on November 21st, 9:00 AM, in San Francisco Superior Court at 850 Bryant Street. The three have four misdemeanor charges that include trespassing and interfering with a business.
Sam Kirchner said, “We are acting on our legal and moral obligation to stop OpenAI from developing Artificial Superintelligence which is equivalent to allowing the murder people I love as well as everyone else on earth."
Wynd Kaufmyn said, “As a scientist I know that we can never have experimental evidence before building ASI that shows it will stay safe forever. Hence we must enact a permanent global ban of all research and development projects to build it.”
Guido Reichstadter said, “We call on all members of the global public to join in nonviolent direct action to immediately halt these projects everywhere.”
This trial will be the first time in human history where a jury of peers are asked to weigh in regarding the extinction threat that AI poses to humanity.
###
For more information: https://www.stopai.info/about
