Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation

Eat for the Earth Fall Feast Dinner Party

Seventh-Day Adventist Church 1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-3405
Location Details:
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
RSVP for Sunday, November 23, 2025, 3:00–5:00pm
Five-Star Fall Feast & Reveal ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
Dinner Party & Fundraiser for Eat for the Earth
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Free Event ⭐ Free Parking ⭐ Donations are Appreciated

Prepare your Taste Buds, Tummy & Heart for a Feast to Remember!

Eat for the Earth invites you to enjoy a delightful fall feast that is good for you, good for the Earth, and good for all Lifekind. We will also share about a new program for K-12 students and let you know how you can get involved!

Here is the Five-Star Menu:
Red Pepper Boats with Scarborough Faire Stuffing
Sweet Squash and Asian Pear Bake with Pecans and Crispy Sage
Creamy Rich Root Mash with Roasted Garlic
Hearty Mixed Mushroom Gravy with Rosemary
Smoky Balsamic Leeks and Greens
Fluffy Crescent Rolls with Caramelized Onions and Thyme
Celebration Kale Salad
Apple Cranberry Sauce
Pumpkin Pie Flan with Caramelized Date Sauce

All Food is Provided.

RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-star-fall-feast-and-reveal-tickets-1893985043249?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1

For more info. email Beth Love: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org

INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-star-fal...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 11:01PM
