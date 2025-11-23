From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Eat for the Earth Fall Feast Dinner Party
Date:
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-3405
Location Details:
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
RSVP for Sunday, November 23, 2025, 3:00–5:00pm
Five-Star Fall Feast & Reveal ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
Dinner Party & Fundraiser for Eat for the Earth
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Free Event ⭐ Free Parking ⭐ Donations are Appreciated
Prepare your Taste Buds, Tummy & Heart for a Feast to Remember!
Eat for the Earth invites you to enjoy a delightful fall feast that is good for you, good for the Earth, and good for all Lifekind. We will also share about a new program for K-12 students and let you know how you can get involved!
Here is the Five-Star Menu:
Red Pepper Boats with Scarborough Faire Stuffing
Sweet Squash and Asian Pear Bake with Pecans and Crispy Sage
Creamy Rich Root Mash with Roasted Garlic
Hearty Mixed Mushroom Gravy with Rosemary
Smoky Balsamic Leeks and Greens
Fluffy Crescent Rolls with Caramelized Onions and Thyme
Celebration Kale Salad
Apple Cranberry Sauce
Pumpkin Pie Flan with Caramelized Date Sauce
All Food is Provided.
RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-star-fall-feast-and-reveal-tickets-1893985043249?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1
For more info. email Beth Love: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
Five-Star Fall Feast & Reveal ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
Dinner Party & Fundraiser for Eat for the Earth
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1024 Cayuga Street - Sundean Hall (in the back)
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Free Event ⭐ Free Parking ⭐ Donations are Appreciated
Prepare your Taste Buds, Tummy & Heart for a Feast to Remember!
Eat for the Earth invites you to enjoy a delightful fall feast that is good for you, good for the Earth, and good for all Lifekind. We will also share about a new program for K-12 students and let you know how you can get involved!
Here is the Five-Star Menu:
Red Pepper Boats with Scarborough Faire Stuffing
Sweet Squash and Asian Pear Bake with Pecans and Crispy Sage
Creamy Rich Root Mash with Roasted Garlic
Hearty Mixed Mushroom Gravy with Rosemary
Smoky Balsamic Leeks and Greens
Fluffy Crescent Rolls with Caramelized Onions and Thyme
Celebration Kale Salad
Apple Cranberry Sauce
Pumpkin Pie Flan with Caramelized Date Sauce
All Food is Provided.
RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-star-fall-feast-and-reveal-tickets-1893985043249?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1
For more info. email Beth Love: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-star-fal...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 11:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network