East Bay Animal Liberation

#NoThanks for Stolen Lives on Stolen Land

5874 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Please join us on the eve of so-called “Thanksgiving" while we protest the killing of millions of animals on occupied Turtle Island known as “The United States” by saying no thanks to stolen lives on stolen land.
It’s good for people to have a day off that they can spend alone or with friends and family, but it’s disgusting and unjust to celebrate the invasion of Turtle Island at all, let alone by merrily feasting on the bodies of animals. Our dear turkey friends get it terribly, but no one is spared and the indigenous peoples still have been removed from the land by genocide and other colonial mechanisms.
We’ll meet at the intersection of Chabot Road and College Ave in Oakland and walk to the nearby Safeway to say no thanks for stolen lives on stolen land, then we'll head to Rockridge Trader Joe’s to protest on the public sidewalk and call on Trader Joe’s to drop Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry as it is a particularly horrendous operation, routinely boiling chickens alive and exploiting and abusing its workers.
WHERE: Intersection of Chabot Road and College Ave, Oakland, CA, outside Crossroads Trading Co.
WHEN: 5:00pm Wednesday, November 26th, 2025
WEAR: Whatever you like
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a .3 mile walk. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DROWvl4lM7n/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 8:32PM
by Direct Action Everywhere
Tue, Nov 18, 2025 8:32PM
sm_583817609_1297818419051566_8810567099901170032_n.jpg
original image (2048x1030)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DROWvl4lM7n/
