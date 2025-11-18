From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Annual Alcatraz Sunrise Ceremony 2025
Date:
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
International Indian Treaty Council
Location Details:
In-person: Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, then ferry to Alcatraz Island, San Francisco Bay
Ferry tickets: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/
Radio 6 AM - 8 AM: KPFA 94.1 FM or https://kpfa.org/
Simulcast 6 AM - 8 AM: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil/
Yelamu, Ohlone Territory – San Francisco, CA
Ferry tickets: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/
Radio 6 AM - 8 AM: KPFA 94.1 FM or https://kpfa.org/
Simulcast 6 AM - 8 AM: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil/
Yelamu, Ohlone Territory – San Francisco, CA
The Indigenous Peoples' Day Sunrise Gathering on November 27th is organized by the International Indian Treaty Council commemorating the 56th anniversary of the 1969-1971 occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes.
The Annual Sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island also commemorates 533 years of Indigenous Resistance, Cultural Resiliency and Survival in the Americas and will include an Ohlone Welcome, Pomo and Aztec dancers, All Nations Drum, other Indigenous Cultural Presenters and Special Guests
FERRY SERVICE
Alcatraz Pier 33 Ferry Terminal
TICKETS: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/
November 27, 2025:
Departure Times: 4:15AM, 4:30AM, 4:45AM, 5:00AM, 5:15AM, 5:30AM, 5:45AM, 6:00AM
Each year on Thanksgiving morning Alcatraz is closed for the day for regular visitors, but from 4:15 AM till 6:00 AM the ferries run every 15 minutes and bring people to the island to celebrate the Alcatraz Thanksgiving Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering. After the event the ferries run from Pier 33 until the last sailing at 8:45 AM, when all visitors must leave Alcatraz.
Walk-up tickets will be available for purchase the morning of the event. However, tickets are limited and we can not guarantee availability the day of the event.
This is a one-day event and is not the standard Alcatraz Island tour; all areas except for where the ceremony takes place will be closed and inaccessible to the public.
Please note there is absolutely no sale of merchandise of any kind allowed on Alcatraz Island, at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, or on the sidewalk outside of Alcatraz Landing.
Where to Meet
Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing
Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing is the launch site to Alcatraz Island.
Alcatraz Landing includes the Ticketbooth and waiting and boarding areas, all of which are accessible. Accessible bathrooms are found at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing and on all Alcatraz Cruises vessels.
Please note: there are no wheelchairs available for loan either at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing or on Alcatraz Island.
Dress Code
The weather on Alcatraz is unpredictable and subject to change unexpectedly, so be sure to dress in layers…bring along a light jacket or sweater, no matter how nice the day begins! Follow this link for more information.
ABOUT: Indians of All Tribes and the Occupation of Alcatraz (Nov. 20, 1969 – June 11, 1971)
The Native American occupation of this site began on November 20, 1969. Known as Indians of All Tribes, they rooted this action on the fact that the Treaty of Fort Laramie (1868), between the U.S. and the Lakota Peoples, outlined that all such retired, abandoned or otherwise unutilized federal land should be returned to the Native people who once occupied it.
Eighty-nine Native Americans led the occupation which, at its height, swelled to a total of
400 Natives and allies. During this time Bay Area supporters, including the Black Panthers, organized boats to deliver food and other essential supplies to the movement.
The occupation held out for 19 months, ending with a forcible intervention by the U.S. government. While the physical occupation ended it sparked and ignited a movement.
The choice of Alcatraz is rife with symbolism, mirroring many Indian reservations, a place with harsh living conditions, land unsuitable for sustainable living and lack of economic possibilities.
For more information on the occupation of Alcatraz, go to: https://www.culturalsurvival.org/news/commemorating-50th-anniversary-occupation-alcatraz
The Annual Sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island also commemorates 533 years of Indigenous Resistance, Cultural Resiliency and Survival in the Americas and will include an Ohlone Welcome, Pomo and Aztec dancers, All Nations Drum, other Indigenous Cultural Presenters and Special Guests
FERRY SERVICE
Alcatraz Pier 33 Ferry Terminal
TICKETS: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/
November 27, 2025:
Departure Times: 4:15AM, 4:30AM, 4:45AM, 5:00AM, 5:15AM, 5:30AM, 5:45AM, 6:00AM
Each year on Thanksgiving morning Alcatraz is closed for the day for regular visitors, but from 4:15 AM till 6:00 AM the ferries run every 15 minutes and bring people to the island to celebrate the Alcatraz Thanksgiving Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering. After the event the ferries run from Pier 33 until the last sailing at 8:45 AM, when all visitors must leave Alcatraz.
Walk-up tickets will be available for purchase the morning of the event. However, tickets are limited and we can not guarantee availability the day of the event.
This is a one-day event and is not the standard Alcatraz Island tour; all areas except for where the ceremony takes place will be closed and inaccessible to the public.
Please note there is absolutely no sale of merchandise of any kind allowed on Alcatraz Island, at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, or on the sidewalk outside of Alcatraz Landing.
Where to Meet
Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing
Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing is the launch site to Alcatraz Island.
Alcatraz Landing includes the Ticketbooth and waiting and boarding areas, all of which are accessible. Accessible bathrooms are found at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing and on all Alcatraz Cruises vessels.
Please note: there are no wheelchairs available for loan either at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing or on Alcatraz Island.
Dress Code
The weather on Alcatraz is unpredictable and subject to change unexpectedly, so be sure to dress in layers…bring along a light jacket or sweater, no matter how nice the day begins! Follow this link for more information.
ABOUT: Indians of All Tribes and the Occupation of Alcatraz (Nov. 20, 1969 – June 11, 1971)
The Native American occupation of this site began on November 20, 1969. Known as Indians of All Tribes, they rooted this action on the fact that the Treaty of Fort Laramie (1868), between the U.S. and the Lakota Peoples, outlined that all such retired, abandoned or otherwise unutilized federal land should be returned to the Native people who once occupied it.
Eighty-nine Native Americans led the occupation which, at its height, swelled to a total of
400 Natives and allies. During this time Bay Area supporters, including the Black Panthers, organized boats to deliver food and other essential supplies to the movement.
The occupation held out for 19 months, ending with a forcible intervention by the U.S. government. While the physical occupation ended it sparked and ignited a movement.
The choice of Alcatraz is rife with symbolism, mirroring many Indian reservations, a place with harsh living conditions, land unsuitable for sustainable living and lack of economic possibilities.
For more information on the occupation of Alcatraz, go to: https://www.culturalsurvival.org/news/commemorating-50th-anniversary-occupation-alcatraz
For more information: https://www.iitc.org/event/indigenous-peop...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 2:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network