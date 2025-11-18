From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
FREE Christmas Day Meal at Glide Memorial Church
Date:
Thursday, December 25, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Glide Memorial Church
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
Christmas Meal 2025
Thursday, December 25
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for free holiday meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
Thursday, December 25
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for free holiday meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
For more information: https://www.glide.org/holidays-at-glide/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 1:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network