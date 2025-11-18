From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
FREE Christmas Eve Brunch at Glide Memorial Church
Date:
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Glide Memorial Church
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
Christmas Eve Luncheon Celebration - House of Prime Rib Christmas Eve Brunch
Wednesday, December 24
11:00 am – 1:30 pm
San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,400 guests inside GLIDE’s kitchen. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.
More info for free holiday meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
Wednesday, December 24
11:00 am – 1:30 pm
San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,400 guests inside GLIDE’s kitchen. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.
More info for free holiday meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
For more information: https://www.glide.org/holidays-at-glide/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 1:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network