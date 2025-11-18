From the Open-Publishing Calendar
FREE Thanksgiving Meal at GLIDE Memorial Church
Date:
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Memorial Church
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
Thanksgiving at GLIDE
Thursday, November 27 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
FREE: Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for free Thanksgiving meal: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
GLIDE TURKEY DRIVE & DONATIONS
On November 25 & 26, donate a frozen turkey! Drop off your frozen turkeys between 11:00am – 5:30pm at the Turkey Tent outside of 330 Ellis street.
For those who wish to make a monetary charitable donation, go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf
For more information: https://www.glide.org/holidays-at-glide/
