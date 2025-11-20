Transgender Day of Remembrance 2025 in San Jose

Date:

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Billy DeFrank Center San Jose & partners

Location Details:

The Chapel

1137 Hanchett Avenue

San Jose, CA

Join us as we honor and remember the lives of transgender and gender-diverse individuals lost to violence, especially our local Natalia Smut. This day is a time for reflection, solidarity, and community healing.



All are welcome to gather, remember, and stand Together in support.



Date & Time: Thursday, November 20th at 6PM Gathering, 7PM Program



Location: The Chapel, 1137 Hanchett Avenue, San Jose

