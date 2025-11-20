From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Transgender Day of Remembrance 2025 in San Jose
Date:
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Billy DeFrank Center San Jose & partners
Location Details:
The Chapel
1137 Hanchett Avenue
San Jose, CA
1137 Hanchett Avenue
San Jose, CA
Join us as we honor and remember the lives of transgender and gender-diverse individuals lost to violence, especially our local Natalia Smut. This day is a time for reflection, solidarity, and community healing.
All are welcome to gather, remember, and stand Together in support.
For more information: https://www.defrankcenter.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 1:19PM
