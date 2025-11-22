From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anera Game Night For Gaza
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Jaffa Coffee Roasters, Berkeley
Game Night for Gaza! Join us for an evening of games, coffee, and community at Jaffa Coffee Roasters in Berkeley!
Bring your friends, roll the dice, and play for a cause — 15% of all proceeds will go to Anera, supporting vital humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
