Anera Game Night For Gaza

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Jaffa Coffee Roasters, Berkeley

Game Night for Gaza! Join us for an evening of games, coffee, and community at Jaffa Coffee Roasters in Berkeley!



Bring your friends, roll the dice, and play for a cause — 15% of all proceeds will go to Anera, supporting vital humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank.

