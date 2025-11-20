Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA 94530

We gather. We speak. We refuse silence.

Join us as we turn El Cerrito Plaza into a beacon of resistance. With signs, voices, and unwavering solidarity, we demand an end to the genocide in Gaza.



Every person makes the message louder.

Bring your sign. Bring your friend. Bring your heart. Let the Bay Area know: Gaza is not forgotten.