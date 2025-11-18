top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Teamsters, the Fight to Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT

Workers Protested The Support For Trump Fascist Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien
original image (1280x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
11/22 Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, &The Struggle Against Fascism In The IBT & Labor
Worker’s Labor Panel
Saturday November 22, 2025 6:00 PM
518 Valencia St./Near 16th St.
San Francisco

The battle to organize the biggest union busting company in the world Amazon continues. In San Francisco the workers voted to be represented by the Teamsters union but the company refused to recognize them.

The shutdown of the NLRB by the Trump government will also affect not only Amazon and other organizing projects but the fight of all workers fighting for a union.

Amazon is also planning a major Prologis terminal in San Francisco and Prologis is known as Amazon’s landlord. The billionaire San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and all the San Francisco Supervisors are supporting this new Amazon warehouse which will help techno fascist Bezos keep the workers unorganized despite the fact that they voted for the Teamsters to recognize them.

At the same time AI and Robotics are threatening millions of jobs not only at Amazon but unionized UPS which has also had tens of thousands of lay-offs. Autonomous vehicles and the twice vetoed legislative bill by California governor Newsom that would require a driver for trucks over 10,000 pounds raises questions about how to stop the dangerous and unregulated introduction of AI and robotics.

The attack on public workers at UC with union busting and privatization along with the use of AI are also a threat to all workers.

This will be addressed as well as the rise of fascism in the United States, the militarization of our cities, the trade war and the attacks on immigrants.

John Palmer, IBT Vice President At Large & Other Teamsters & Workers


Sponsored by WorkWeek
For More Info
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com

Additional Media:

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
The growth of fascism in the United States has become an important issue in the working class
and this is especially the case with the support of the Trump government by IBT president Sean
O'Brien. Teamster International Vice President at Large John Palmer talks about the crisis in the
Teamsters including the economic crisis and the growing collusion and support by Teamster
president SOB for the Trump administration.
He also discusses the recent TDU convention and the leadership who prevented candidate Richard Hooker Jr. president of Philadelphia Local 26 from speaking at the convention and the TDU leadership which called the police on Teamsters including Palmer because they were passing out leaflets.
He also reports on the role that not only TDU has played but Labor Notes and one of TDU's founders Ken Paff who is one of the leaders of TDU.
This interview was done on 11/11/25
Additional Media:

TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k

Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc

Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0

The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c

The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4

The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM

The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os

UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA

Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4

A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/

Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU

Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 12:21PM
§IBT President Sean O'Brien With Fascist Noem Who Is Attacking Immigrants & Workers
by WorkWeek
Tue, Nov 18, 2025 12:05PM
IBT President Sean O'Briens Pal Homeland Security Head Kristi Noem
original image (597x800)
IBT President who has just been endorsed by the Teamsters For A Democratic Union is pals with fascist Homeland Security director Kristi Neom. She is terrorizing and rounding up immigrants and workers throughout the country including Teamster members. These racist attacks are supported by the TDU endorsed candidate for president
§Labor Notes Has Helped Support The TDU To Back Trump's Supporter SOB
by WorkWeek
Tue, Nov 18, 2025 12:05PM
o_brien_at_labor_notes.jpeg
IBT president Sean O'Brien who is a big supporter of Trump and has supported every racist fascist action he has taken is being helped by Labor Notes which invited him to their last convention and also left out of their report that Teamsters For A Democratic Union refused to allow another candidate for IBT president Richard Hooker Jr. from event speaking at the TDU convention
