Teamsters, the Fight to Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
11/22 Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, &The Struggle Against Fascism In The IBT & Labor
Worker’s Labor Panel
Saturday November 22, 2025 6:00 PM
518 Valencia St./Near 16th St.
San Francisco
The battle to organize the biggest union busting company in the world Amazon continues. In San Francisco the workers voted to be represented by the Teamsters union but the company refused to recognize them.
The shutdown of the NLRB by the Trump government will also affect not only Amazon and other organizing projects but the fight of all workers fighting for a union.
Amazon is also planning a major Prologis terminal in San Francisco and Prologis is known as Amazon’s landlord. The billionaire San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and all the San Francisco Supervisors are supporting this new Amazon warehouse which will help techno fascist Bezos keep the workers unorganized despite the fact that they voted for the Teamsters to recognize them.
At the same time AI and Robotics are threatening millions of jobs not only at Amazon but unionized UPS which has also had tens of thousands of lay-offs. Autonomous vehicles and the twice vetoed legislative bill by California governor Newsom that would require a driver for trucks over 10,000 pounds raises questions about how to stop the dangerous and unregulated introduction of AI and robotics.
The attack on public workers at UC with union busting and privatization along with the use of AI are also a threat to all workers.
This will be addressed as well as the rise of fascism in the United States, the militarization of our cities, the trade war and the attacks on immigrants.
John Palmer, IBT Vice President At Large & Other Teamsters & Workers
Sponsored by WorkWeek
For More Info
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
Additional Media:
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
The growth of fascism in the United States has become an important issue in the working class
and this is especially the case with the support of the Trump government by IBT president Sean
O'Brien. Teamster International Vice President at Large John Palmer talks about the crisis in the
Teamsters including the economic crisis and the growing collusion and support by Teamster
president SOB for the Trump administration.
He also discusses the recent TDU convention and the leadership who prevented candidate Richard Hooker Jr. president of Philadelphia Local 26 from speaking at the convention and the TDU leadership which called the police on Teamsters including Palmer because they were passing out leaflets.
He also reports on the role that not only TDU has played but Labor Notes and one of TDU's founders Ken Paff who is one of the leaders of TDU.
This interview was done on 11/11/25
Additional Media:
TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c
The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4
The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM
The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os
UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA
Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4
A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/
Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU
Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 18, 2025 12:21PM
