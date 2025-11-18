11/22 Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, &The Struggle Against Fascism In The IBT & LaborWorker’s Labor PanelSaturday November 22, 2025 6:00 PM518 Valencia St./Near 16th St.San FranciscoThe battle to organize the biggest union busting company in the world Amazon continues. In San Francisco the workers voted to be represented by the Teamsters union but the company refused to recognize them.The shutdown of the NLRB by the Trump government will also affect not only Amazon and other organizing projects but the fight of all workers fighting for a union.Amazon is also planning a major Prologis terminal in San Francisco and Prologis is known as Amazon’s landlord. The billionaire San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and all the San Francisco Supervisors are supporting this new Amazon warehouse which will help techno fascist Bezos keep the workers unorganized despite the fact that they voted for the Teamsters to recognize them.At the same time AI and Robotics are threatening millions of jobs not only at Amazon but unionized UPS which has also had tens of thousands of lay-offs. Autonomous vehicles and the twice vetoed legislative bill by California governor Newsom that would require a driver for trucks over 10,000 pounds raises questions about how to stop the dangerous and unregulated introduction of AI and robotics.The attack on public workers at UC with union busting and privatization along with the use of AI are also a threat to all workers.This will be addressed as well as the rise of fascism in the United States, the militarization of our cities, the trade war and the attacks on immigrants.John Palmer, IBT Vice President At Large & Other Teamsters & WorkersSponsored by WorkWeekFor More InfoAdditional Media:Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerThe growth of fascism in the United States has become an important issue in the working classand this is especially the case with the support of the Trump government by IBT president SeanO'Brien. Teamster International Vice President at Large John Palmer talks about the crisis in theTeamsters including the economic crisis and the growing collusion and support by Teamsterpresident SOB for the Trump administration.He also discusses the recent TDU convention and the leadership who prevented candidate Richard Hooker Jr. president of Philadelphia Local 26 from speaking at the convention and the TDU leadership which called the police on Teamsters including Palmer because they were passing out leaflets.He also reports on the role that not only TDU has played but Labor Notes and one of TDU's founders Ken Paff who is one of the leaders of TDU.This interview was done on 11/11/25Additional Media:TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For EndorsementWho’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In ChicagoThe War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John PalmerIf Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & DemocracyTrump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John PalmerPossible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van DeusenNo Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’BrienThe Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John PalmerThe UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John PalmerThe 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With AmazonUPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard HookerWhere Is Sean?A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS AgreementStop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade WarWorkWeekLabor Video Project