PORTLAND, Ore.; November 17, 2025 — In the most comprehensive tracking study of monarch butterfly migration ever conducted, a collaboration of over 20 research and conservation organizations across four countries has successfully tracked individual monarchs over thousands of miles. The butterflies were followed from locations throughout North America and the Caribbean to their overwintering sites in Mexico using revolutionary ultralight transmitters and an innovative network that turns millions of everyday devices into wildlife tracking stations.

Project Monarch, a collaborative effort founded by Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT) and the Cape May Point Arts & Science Center (CMPASC), united over 20 partner organizations — including the Xerces Society — to deploy over 400 BlūMorpho transmitters on migrating monarchs during fall 2025. The results have shattered previous limitations in butterfly tracking, providing scientists with high-resolution, near-real-time data on individual butterflies as they navigate their epic journey south.The Xerces Society began testing radio transmitters with CTT to track the movements of monarchs in California two years ago, where Xerces coordinates the annual Western Monarch Count. As part of Project Monarch, Xerces has deployed monarchs with transmitters this fall in Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, and will be deploying them in California this week, according to Ray Moranz, a pollinator conservation specialist with the Xerces Society.Ultralight transmitters track butterflies on a long journeyWhen CTT moved to Cape May in 2015, naturalist Mark Garland from NJ Audubon's Monarch Monitoring Project posed a challenge: could they build a transmitter light enough for a monarch butterfly? "At the time, it seemed nearly impossible," said Mike Lanzone, president and CEO at CTT. "Monarchs weigh less than a gram, and conventional tracking technology was simply too heavy."CTT made it an audacious company goal to develop the first transmitter capable of tracking a monarch all the way to Mexico. By 2017 they had a proof of concept, but even at 0.15 grams it was too heavy for sustained migration. The breakthrough came in 2021 when engineer Eric Johnson identified a new chipset, and CTT leveraged in-house advanced manufacturing techniques from custom solar panels the size of a grain of rice to surface mount technology that provided the ability to assemble the precision circuitry. The result: the 60-milligram BlūMorpho, a solar-powered transmitter operating at 2.4 GHz (Bluetooth frequency), allowing detection by both dedicated wildlife receivers and everyday smartphones.Network of volunteers and smartphones leads to a breakthroughIn 2023, CMPASC funded the very first deployments of BluMorpho transmitters and the development of the Project Monarch App, transforming smartphone users into receivers. Over 3,000 community scientists joined, creating detection networks across Cape May. The CMPASC continued to support the deployment of tags in 2024 as the Project Monarch collaboration was launched with the first handful of collaborator organizations. Combined with growing Motus Wildlife Tracking System stations and Terra mini base stations, coverage improved, but remained limited.Everything changed in November 2024 when a butterfly named Lionel, equipped with a new additional bit of programming code, dubbed Blū+, was released in Cape May Point. By tapping into crowd-sourced location networks, Lionel provided the first high-resolution track of monarch migration ever recorded, with hundreds of detections to St. Augustine, Florida."Lionel’s track was a pivotal moment for us," said Dr. Sean Burcher, Senior R&D Scientist at CTT and Science Director at CMPASC. "With hundreds of millions of devices all acting as passive receivers we were able to watch the fine-scale movements of Lionel in near-real-time."Monarchs succeed at arduous Great Lakes journey carrying tagsIn September 2025, Environment and Climate Change Canada researchers Ana Diaz Bohorquez and Greg Mitchell, in collaboration with Birds Canada, deployed 30 Blū+ transmitters at Long Point, Ontario. Monarchs streamed southwest, crossing Lake Erie with stunning tracking data. These real-time observations complemented work Dr. Leone Brown and her graduate student, at James Madison University, were doing to quantify effects of tags on movement and behavior, and were consistent with their findings that survival was unlikely to be impacted in properly tagged individuals."Those 30 tags showed this was a game-changer," said Dr. David La Puma, Director of Global Market Development at CTT. "They provided an amazing visual of monarchs crossing Lake Erie and passing through urban and suburban Ohio. We realized that if we could have many deployments at many locations, we would really be able to see how monarchs move through the landscape and respond to weather; we knew that to make this a reality we had to mobilize quickly."By October 2025, dozens of researchers joined the effort. Over 400 transmitters were deployed from Canada to Cuba. The collaboration provided free or reduced-cost transmitters, waived fees, and shared data through the Blū+ Portal and the Project Monarch app. Partners agreed to standardized protocols and collective publication crediting all contributors."This is a rising tide that lifts all boats," said La Puma. "By pooling resources and data, we've created something far greater than the sum of its parts."First tagged monarchs arrive successfully in MexicoAs of November 9, tagged monarchs are entering the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico. Mexican partners are searching for butterflies using the app and handheld receivers, while their smartphones serve as passive detectors. With proper permitting, partners hope to deploy transmitters on monarchs leaving Mexico in spring 2026, tracking their return journey north.Those wanting to follow monarch migration this fall can download the free Project Monarch app onto their phones. Monarchs deployed by the Xerces Society will have names beginning with the letter X, such as XOKC006 or Xerces07.“These transmitters have already taught us a lot about monarch migration, particularly about the importance of wind direction,” said Moranz, who tagged many of the monarchs. “In Oklahoma, the southward migration of monarchs was held up by three weeks of strong winds from the south. We are happy to report that when north winds arrived, the monarchs were able to rapidly progress southward.”Moranz says at least 13 of the 20 monarchs the Xerces Society deployed with transmitters have crossed into Mexico, and two have already made it to the overwintering colonies in Michoacan. It can make for riveting viewing: “Some of the monarchs go undetected for many weeks and then reappear, so don't be discouraged if they don't appear to be moving every day.” With a little luck, they’ll make it all the way home.Photo: Monarch with transmitter2025 Project Monarch Collaborating OrganizationsAlas Mayas | Ambiomas | Banding Coalition of the Americas | Birds Canada / Oiseaux Canada - Long Point Bird Observatory and Motus Wildlife Tracking System | Cape May Bird Observatory | Cape May Point Arts and Sciences Center | Cellular Tracking Technologies | Environment and Climate Change Canada | Environment for the Americas | FOCEN (Fondo de Conservación del Eje Neovolcánico) | James Madison University | Latin Monarch | Monarch Joint Venture | Monarch Watch | National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP) | New Jersey Audubon | Norris Lab | Princeton University | Profauna México | Red comunitaria de aprendizaje en turismo alternativo | Southwest Monarch Study | University of Guelph | University of Miami | US Forest Service (Department of Agriculture) | World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Mexico | Xerces SocietyAbout Cellular Tracking Technologies Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT)CTT is a global wildlife telemetry leader based in Cape May, New Jersey. Founded in 2007 by scientists and engineers, CTT has pioneered tracking innovations, including the world's lightest transmitter, now deployed in over 50 countries. From Golden Eagles to monarch butterflies, CTT's technologies enable groundbreaking conservation research worldwide.About Cape May Point Arts & Science CenterThe Cape May Point Arts & Science Center is a nonprofit organization advancing conservation at the intersection of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay. Established in 2022 along the Atlantic Flyway, the Center is home to Project Monarch and funds groundbreaking research partnerships while providing educational programs that connect communities to science and nature.