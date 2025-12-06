top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation

Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!

Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back) 1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-3405
Location Details:
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
RSVP for Saturday, December 6, 2025, 7:00 – 9:00 pm
Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!
Food Provided * Live Music * Silent Auction
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Let's celebrate another year of transformative action to bring about a plant-powered world!

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-earth-holiday-celebration-tickets-1957912070709?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1

*Eat for the Earth is seeking items for the silent auction.
If you have items to donate, please deliver by Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Please include $ value of each item donated.
Contact Beth Love for the drop off address in Live Oak, Santa Cruz.

Email: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org

INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 17, 2025 4:45PM
