From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-3405
Location Details:
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
RSVP for Saturday, December 6, 2025, 7:00 – 9:00 pm
Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!
Food Provided * Live Music * Silent Auction
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Let's celebrate another year of transformative action to bring about a plant-powered world!
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-earth-holiday-celebration-tickets-1957912070709?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1
*Eat for the Earth is seeking items for the silent auction.
If you have items to donate, please deliver by Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Please include $ value of each item donated.
Contact Beth Love for the drop off address in Live Oak, Santa Cruz.
Email: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!
Food Provided * Live Music * Silent Auction
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Let's celebrate another year of transformative action to bring about a plant-powered world!
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-earth-holiday-celebration-tickets-1957912070709?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=714798dd57&mc_cid=e1b6d63dc1
*Eat for the Earth is seeking items for the silent auction.
If you have items to donate, please deliver by Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Please include $ value of each item donated.
Contact Beth Love for the drop off address in Live Oak, Santa Cruz.
Email: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 17, 2025 4:45PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network