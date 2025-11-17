AFSCME 3299 UC strikers have been negotiating for over two years and have faced union busting management and UC Regents appointed by Governor Newsom. Newsom is also on the Board of Regents.

We Can't Survive! AFSCME 3299 UCSF Parnassus Strikers Speak Out During Strike Against Union BustingAFSCME 3299 UC workers have been negotiating for more than 2 years for a contract. UC management and the Regents including Governor Gavin Newsom have spent millions on union busting lawyers to fight the union.While workers do not have a contract they have unilaterally raised the cost of healthcare leading to wage cuts.Workers started a two day strike on November 17, 2025 and spoke out about their conditions and the treatment they are receiving from UC bosses and the UC Regents who are appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom.Additional Media:UC AFSCME 3299 Strike & Rally At Mission Bay Campus Against Layoffs, Union BustingUC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union BustingUC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & LivesUPTE Unfair Labor Practice ChargesUPTE 2021 Resolution On Palestine Removed & Censored By UPTE Leadership From WebsiteStriking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & JusticeUCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission BayUCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General HospitalIf We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTEUC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers PicketAFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSFJanet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano OutStop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSFDebate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strikeProduction of Labor Video Project