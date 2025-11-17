From the Open-Publishing Calendar
We Can't Survive! AFSCME 3299 UCSF Parnassus Strikers Speak Out During Strike
AFSCME 3299 UC strikers have been negotiating for over two years and have faced union busting management and UC Regents appointed by Governor Newsom. Newsom is also on the Board of Regents.
AFSCME 3299 UC workers have been negotiating for more than 2 years for a contract. UC management and the Regents including Governor Gavin Newsom have spent millions on union busting lawyers to fight the union.
While workers do not have a contract they have unilaterally raised the cost of healthcare leading to wage cuts.
Workers started a two day strike on November 17, 2025 and spoke out about their conditions and the treatment they are receiving from UC bosses and the UC Regents who are appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Additional Media:
UC AFSCME 3299 Strike & Rally At Mission Bay Campus Against Layoffs, Union Busting
https://youtu.be/hrpDxpBQOEA
UC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union Busting
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8
UC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & Lives
https://youtu.be/0FIx-0fYTKc
UPTE Unfair Labor Practice Charges
https://upte.org/news/upte-files-major-charge-against-ucs-crackdown-on-free-speech
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/638cdae05d25ea7a456cce1e/t/67abeb6852a926324234d9a3/1739320196694/UPTE+PERB+Charge+on+UC+free+speech.pdf
UPTE 2021 Resolution On Palestine Removed & Censored By UPTE Leadership From Website
https://ugc.production.linktr.ee/5bd1d396-65cd-48c6-af24-f6d76d4b53af_UPTE-Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-Palestine.pdf
Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM
UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI
UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s
Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04
Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/ https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1AwFl5j1MnU
