Italy USB Union Appeal to US Workers for Action on Palestine Nov 28 & 29
The Italian union USB has called for a general strike in Italy with other unions to demand and end to the genocide in Gaza. They. will be blocking all trade to Israel and are calling on US workers and unions including the ILWU and ILA to take similar action.
Italy USB Union Appeal To US Workers For Action On Palestine Nov 28 & 29
The Italian union USB is going on a general strike on November 28th and will be rallying on November 29 against the genocide in Gaza. They are also appealing for US workers and unions including the ILWU & ILA to stop the movement of all cargo to Israel to stop the genocide.
For additional info:
USB[https://www.usb.it
For more information: https://youtu.be/M9YYFQBzWxE
