Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Italy USB Union Appeal to US Workers for Action on Palestine Nov 28 & 29

by USB
Mon, Nov 17, 2025 10:26AM
The Italian union USB has called for a general strike in Italy with other unions to demand and end to the genocide in Gaza. They. will be blocking all trade to Israel and are calling on US workers and unions including the ILWU and ILA to take similar action.
USB Call For Action On Palestine
original image (1296x520)
Italy USB Union Appeal To US Workers For Action On Palestine Nov 28 & 29

The Italian union USB is going on a general strike on November 28th and will be rallying on November 29 against the genocide in Gaza. They are also appealing for US workers and unions including the ILWU & ILA to stop the movement of all cargo to Israel to stop the genocide.

For additional info:
USB[https://www.usb.it
For more information: https://youtu.be/M9YYFQBzWxE
§Nov 28th Action At ILWU In Solidarity With General Strike Action In Italy For Palestine
by USB
Mon, Nov 17, 2025 10:26AM
sm_11-28-25-ilwu.jpg
original image (612x792)
There will be an action at the ILWU International on November 28 to support the Italian general strike for Palestine and call for action by the ILWU and ILA to stop all cargo to Israel.
https://youtu.be/M9YYFQBzWxE
