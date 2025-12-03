5-Session Discussion GroupThe Communist ManifestoThis fundamental text, published in 1848, provides one of the earliest and most widely read critiques of capitalism. Authors Karl Marx and Frederick Engels show that the history of all civilizations is characterized by class struggle, where a majority class is oppressed by a minority. Under capitalism, the accumulation of vast private wealth comes at the expense of the working-class majority and limitations on human development. The Manifesto is especially relevant today as workers face increasing attacks and an authoritarian government that sows divisions along lines of race, sex, and ethnic and gender identity. Join a weekly discussion to apply the book’s lessons and build a movement that fights for the needs of the ignored majority.At Session 5 (Dec 3), participants will discuss Chapter IV of The Communist Manifesto and carry out a review of the main points of the entire work. Click this link for details:Requested donation: $3-6 per sessionSponsored by Freedom Socialist PartyFor more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com