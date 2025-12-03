top
San Francisco

San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Communist Manifesto Discussion Group

Flier announcing the Communist Manifesto discussion group
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 03, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, and 49)

Also available on Zoom – register: https://bit.ly/Comm-Man-BAFSP
5-Session Discussion Group

The Communist Manifesto

This fundamental text, published in 1848, provides one of the earliest and most widely read critiques of capitalism. Authors Karl Marx and Frederick Engels show that the history of all civilizations is characterized by class struggle, where a majority class is oppressed by a minority. Under capitalism, the accumulation of vast private wealth comes at the expense of the working-class majority and limitations on human development. The Manifesto is especially relevant today as workers face increasing attacks and an authoritarian government that sows divisions along lines of race, sex, and ethnic and gender identity. Join a weekly discussion to apply the book’s lessons and build a movement that fights for the needs of the ignored majority.

At Session 5 (Dec 3), participants will discuss Chapter IV of The Communist Manifesto and carry out a review of the main points of the entire work. Click this link for details:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wkmzVnd3LPquo6BYt1v12_r_J3GOiY1Y0Mh07h-VtS4/edit?usp=sharing

Requested donation: $3-6 per session

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party

For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 16, 2025 7:11PM
