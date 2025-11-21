From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil: The Sound of Holding On
Date:
Friday, November 21, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
A healing evening featuring trans/nonbinary artists, dancers, and musicians to honor the trans and nonbinary lives lost to violence in the last 12 months—short reception to follow. Allies welcome. Attendees encouraged to contribute to the altar dedicated to trans lives to honor their own deceased trans/nonbinary/agender/genderfluid/gender expansive loved ones.
Agenda
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Tabling
Join us for tabling to connect with local organizations, including The Diversity Center, Motion Pacific, The Lionel Cantu Center, and more.
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil start
The vigil will begin at 6, with opening remarks, land acknowledgments, and several performances from trans/nonbinary musicians, dancers, poets, and artists. The vigil will include a reading of the names and a grief meditation.
8:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Reception
After the vigil, attendees are welcome to eat some food and connect in the reception area.
Free. Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trans-day-of-remembrance-2025-the-sound-of-holding-on-tickets-1645342637119
For more information: https://rcnv.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 16, 2025 2:54PM
