Transgender Day of Remembrance, San Francisco

Date:

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

TDoR

Location Details:

SF City Hall Steps

On November 20th, San Francisco, and the rest of the world, will observe the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) to honor those we have lost and build momentum to end the ever-increasing violence against trans and GNC communities.



5:00 pm Speakers - SF City Hall Steps

6:00 pm March from City Hall to LGBT Center

7:00 pm Program SF LGBT Center, 1800 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102



What is TDoR?



The number of reported cases of trans-phobic based hate crimes has more than doubled since 1999 when the first TDoR was held in San Francisco on a cold and rainy night. TDoR occurs globally on the 20th of November. This day also acts to bring visibility and momentum to a call to action to end the hatred and ignorance that the transgender community faces daily.



History



The Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a trans woman who is a graphic designer, columnist, and activist, to memorialize the murder of Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts. Since its inception, TDoR has been held annually on the 20th of November, and quickly evolved from a local gathering started by Smith into an international day of action. By 2013, TDoR was observed in over 200 cities throughout more than 20 countries.



We are dedicated to making this event possible for all of our community with ASL interpretation, Spanish translation, in a venue that is wheelchair accessible.



Mission



The San Francisco Transgender Day of Remembrance (SF TDoR) is an annual community-driven event whose mission is to provide a safe and accessible opportunity for trans and gender non-conforming communities, individuals and their allies to memorialize lives lost to transphobia. This global effort promotes visibility of the many murders and raises awareness around the intersectionality of the injustices our community suffers. It is our intention that our ceremony brings awareness and healing to the community, acts as a "Call to Action to End Transphobia", and celebrates each other in our determination to live our authentic lives.