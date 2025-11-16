top
Americas U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

The AFL-CIO & Venezuela, A History of Subversion & Counter-Revolution

by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
US imperialism has a long history of attacks on Venezuela and the those attacks have also included the AFL-CIO which operates the Solidarity Center which has received over $1 billion from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. This Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International operations looks at the history of attacks on Venezuela including the attack on the present government and the role of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and CIA in being an appendage of US imperialism internationally.
original image (3152x1700)
The threat of another US invasion of Venezuela is on the agenda under the fascist Trump
government and this panel looks at that as well as the history of the AFL-CIO and US labor in
supporting US imperialist interests in controlling the country's wealth for US profits.

The panel which was sponsored by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO operations included:

Steve Ellner, Historian & Professor Emeritus Universidad Oriente, Puerto La Cruz
James Jordan, Alliance For Global Justice
Ricardo Ortiz, Labor Researcher & Puerto Rican Internationalist

Additional Media:

Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela
https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states

AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Funder NED Congratulates María Corina Machado on Receiving the Nobel
Peace Prize - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
https://www.ned.org/ned-congratulates-maria-corina-machado-on-receiving-the-nobel-peace-prize/

US Government Funded American Center for International Labor Solidarity (Solidarity Center)
https://www.influencewatch.org/labor-union/american-center-for-international-labor-solidarity-solidarity-center/

Chile, The AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Supported Coup: LEPAIO Educational Conference
https://youtu.be/eL7Z2uhxaFc

Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ

The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o

Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt

Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf

“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/

The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ

Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk

Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili

For More Info:
https://aflcio-int.education
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§US Wants Direct Control Of Venezuela Oil
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
venezuelan_oil_worker.jpg
The Trump administration is seeking to put in a Venezuelan government under the direct control of US capitalism and they are building a fascist network throughout Latin America and internationally.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler Was On The Board Of NED
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
sm_schuler_liz_warrior_for_labor_imperialism.jpg
original image (1440x907)
Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO has a long history of supporting US imperialist interests. She was on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy NED which along with USAID has given over $1 billion for the operations of the "Solidarity Center"
She also has sought to shutdown any debate in the labor movement about the US supported genocide in Gaza.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§For Decades The AFL-CIO Has Collaborated With US Imperialism
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
afl-cio_solidarity_center_us_aid.png
The AFL-CIO and the AFL before the merger supported US invasions and US multi-nationals around the world. The AFL-CIO leadership have been involved in overthrowing the Chilean Allende government and governments in Brazil, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama and many other countries.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§US AFL-CIO Directly Involved In US Overthrow Of Allende Government
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
chile_us_coup_graphic.jpeg
The AFL-CIO was a key partner in the overthrow of the Chilean Allende government. It helped fund trucker's strikes and colluded with the military to have a successful coup. This labor imperialism has a long history.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§US Military Ship In Puerto Rico Preparing For Venezuela Attacks
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
sm_us_military_ship_in_puerto_rico.jpg.webp
original image (2048x1365)
The Trump fascist government has expanded military training and the use of bases in Puerto Rico to prepare for the attack on Venezuela.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
§AFL-CIO Was Involved In Attack On Mexico City Ford Assembly Workers
by LEPAIO
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 9:07AM
mexico_city_ford_workers_marching_1990.jpg
The AFL-CIO was directly involved in a thug attack on Mexico City Ford assembly workers and workers were injured and one worker was killed. In conspiracy with Ford they hired thugs and physically assaulted the workers at the plant which had a militant union leadership. The AFL-CIO has covered up it's role from the rank and file about it's criminal role internationally.
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
