The AFL-CIO & Venezuela, A History of Subversion & Counter-Revolution
US imperialism has a long history of attacks on Venezuela and the those attacks have also included the AFL-CIO which operates the Solidarity Center which has received over $1 billion from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. This Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International operations looks at the history of attacks on Venezuela including the attack on the present government and the role of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and CIA in being an appendage of US imperialism internationally.
The threat of another US invasion of Venezuela is on the agenda under the fascist Trump
government and this panel looks at that as well as the history of the AFL-CIO and US labor in
supporting US imperialist interests in controlling the country's wealth for US profits.
The panel which was sponsored by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO operations included:
Steve Ellner, Historian & Professor Emeritus Universidad Oriente, Puerto La Cruz
James Jordan, Alliance For Global Justice
Ricardo Ortiz, Labor Researcher & Puerto Rican Internationalist
