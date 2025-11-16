From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

The AFL-CIO & Venezuela, A History of Subversion & Counter-Revolution by LEPAIO US imperialism has a long history of attacks on Venezuela and the those attacks have also included the AFL-CIO which operates the Solidarity Center which has received over $1 billion from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. This Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International operations looks at the history of attacks on Venezuela including the attack on the present government and the role of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center and CIA in being an appendage of US imperialism internationally.

government and this panel looks at that as well as the history of the AFL-CIO and US labor in

supporting US imperialist interests in controlling the country's wealth for US profits.



The panel which was sponsored by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO operations included:



Steve Ellner, Historian & Professor Emeritus Universidad Oriente, Puerto La Cruz

James Jordan, Alliance For Global Justice

Ricardo Ortiz, Labor Researcher & Puerto Rican Internationalist



Additional Media:



Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela

https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states



AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Funder NED Congratulates María Corina Machado on Receiving the Nobel

Peace Prize - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY

https://www.ned.org/ned-congratulates-maria-corina-machado-on-receiving-the-nobel-peace-prize/



US Government Funded American Center for International Labor Solidarity (Solidarity Center)

https://www.influencewatch.org/labor-union/american-center-for-international-labor-solidarity-solidarity-center/



Chile, The AFL-CIO & The 50th Anniversary of The US Supported Coup: LEPAIO Educational Conference

https://youtu.be/eL7Z2uhxaFc



Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism

https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ



The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman



Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage

https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q



The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism

https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU



US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM



US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA



CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy

https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt



Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf



“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO

Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)

https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/



The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ



Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism

https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk



Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup

https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili



For More Info:

https://aflcio-int.education

Production of Labor Video Project

