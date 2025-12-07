The HOWARD ZINN Book Fair is Back! Fight Supremacy: Actions Against Authoritarianism

Date:

Sunday, December 07, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Howard Zinn Book Fair

Email:

Location Details:

Community College of SF

Mission Campus

1125 Valencia Street, SF

If ever there was a time we needed to be reminded of the power of the people to resist tyranny, it is now. So the Howard Zinn Book Fair is returning on Sunday, December 7 from 10-6 at SF City College at 1125 Valencia Street and this year's theme is Fight Supremacy: Actions Against Authoritarianism.



With over 50 panel discussions by authors on social justice issues and a vendor room with more than 65 small presses, artists and community groups, the fair is intended to spotlight the thinking of renowned historian Howard Zinn who believed deeply in the power of the people to direct and to change their lives and their society if they chose to. At a time when the news seems relentlessly grim and our freedoms seem to be further curtailed every day, the Howard Zinn Book Fair reminds us there are many, many people doing so many great things to resist fascism and to change our world for the better.



The Zinn Book Fair is a celebration of The People’s History, the practice of telling “history from below” of workers, women, immigrants, racialized people, LGBTQIA2S+ people, dissidents and radicals. We bring together left authors, readers, organizers and community members to debate and discuss strategies for a better world.



Some of this year's panelists include: Keith Knight, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Kim Stanley Robinson, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Dani Burlison, Charlie Jane Anders, Leroy F. Moore Jr., Dani Gabriel, Jenny Worley, AK Thompson, Ariel Gore and many others.



Plenty more info about the fair including a complete list of panelists and vendors can be found on our website.



The fair is completely volunteer run and is free so please make at least a $10 donation or more if you can. We also will require masks to protect the most vulnerable in our community. Please take public transit if you can!



Don't miss this incredible event, come be inspired, meet others who are deeply concerned about our democracy and engage with them in conversation about how we can create a better world. Please spread this info widely to all your friends and community and be sure to mark Sunday, Dec. 7 on your calendar!