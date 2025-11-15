From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Radical Trans/ Queer KickBack W/ Gay Shame
Date:
Friday, December 12, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame
Location Details:
Email us for addrsss
Mask up and come hangout with us in the Mission near 16th St BART.
You can learn more about our work and ways to get involved and/or come silkscreen clothes you bring (light colors work best).
DM us for address 💖💜🌈
Bring shirts for printing, friends, neighbors, dates, snacks to share. Or just come alone and meet some new radical queers in the Bay.
For more information: http://Gayshame.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 11:19PM
