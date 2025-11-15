Radical Trans/ Queer KickBack W/ Gay Shame

Date:

Friday, December 12, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Gay Shame

Location Details:

Email us for addrsss

Friday December 12th

6:30-830pm



Mask up and come hangout with us in the Mission near 16th St BART.



You can learn more about our work and ways to get involved and/or come silkscreen clothes you bring (light colors work best).



DM us for address 💖💜🌈



Bring shirts for printing, friends, neighbors, dates, snacks to share. Or just come alone and meet some new radical queers in the Bay.