Students: Stand with Campus Workers on Strike!
Date:
Monday, November 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via RSO Santa Cruz
Location Details:
11am: Meet at Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz,
11:30am: March to Base of Campus
11:30am: March to Base of Campus
STUDENTS, TO THE PICKET LINE!
Revolutionary Student Organization - Santa Cruz alongside other student organizations calls for all student masses to rally and march on Monday, 11/17 in support of AFSCME labor union’s fight against UC’s unfair labor practices.
All freedom-loving, progressive, and anti-imperialist students must take this opportunity to unite with workers at the picket line to fight for workers’ rights to a living wage, dignity, and respect.
Revolutionary students: support workers until victory!
Build the worker-student alliance!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/rso.sc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 7:45PM
