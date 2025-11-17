Students: Stand with Campus Workers on Strike!

Date:

Monday, November 17, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via RSO Santa Cruz

Location Details:

11am: Meet at Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz,

11:30am: March to Base of Campus

STUDENTS, TO THE PICKET LINE!



Revolutionary Student Organization - Santa Cruz alongside other student organizations calls for all student masses to rally and march on Monday, 11/17 in support of AFSCME labor union’s fight against UC’s unfair labor practices.



All freedom-loving, progressive, and anti-imperialist students must take this opportunity to unite with workers at the picket line to fight for workers’ rights to a living wage, dignity, and respect.



Revolutionary students: support workers until victory!

Build the worker-student alliance!