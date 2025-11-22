From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar launch of the People’s Embargo for Palestine
Saturday, November 22, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Palestinian Youth Movement
In this webinar, you will learn about the latest updates on the #MaskoffMaersk campaign, and the international movement to coordinate pressure on governments, corporations and institutions to stop arming Israel. Speakers across unions and organizations in Italy, South Africa, the United States, Canada, and more will be joining us to discuss their organizing for an arms and energy embargo. We will also hear from our Italian comrades as they prepare for a general strike.
From the two Maersk vessels barred from docking in Spanish ports, to Danish activists occupying the Maersk HQ, the logic is clear: people have the power to end this genocide. Now, as complicit governments across the world rinse their hands of complicity, it is on us to transform empty statements into institutional and state action: cut ties with genocide, now.
Join the People’s Embargo for Palestine. Join the movement. We'll see you on the webinar!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/peoplesembargofo...
