From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Zohran's Victory and Implications for the Progressive Movement
Date:
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MPower Action
Location Details:
Join us on Wednesday, November 19th at 1pm PST with Justice Democrats, Working Families Party and DRUM Beats to discuss Zohran's victory and implications for the broader progressive movement.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 12:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network