Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 11/22/2025
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Santa Cruz: Boycott Chevron!

Chevron on Soquel/Ocean (404 Soquel Ave), Santa Cruz
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Chevron on Soquel/Ocean (404 Soquel Ave), Santa Cruz
Israel’s genocide machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. As Israel bombs hospitals, homes, universities, and UN schools in Gaza, Chevron supplies light and energy via the operation and co-ownership of two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.

Beyond generating power, Chevron’s extraction activities are funneling millions of dollars in tax revenues to Israeli government coffers, directly fueling Israel’s system of settler colonialism and violence against all Palestinians. In 2022, those revenues amounted to over $462 million.

We demand that Chevron immediately cut its contracts with genocidal Israel, and end its role in climate devastation globally.

Following in the tradition of the anti-apartheid gas station boycotts of the 60s & 70s, Palestinians and allies are building a global movement to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes through a coordinated boycott of Chevron gas stations and products around the world.

Join the campaign: Pledge to #BoycottChevron now at bit.ly/boycottchevron
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidar...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 11:35AM
