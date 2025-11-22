Santa Cruz: Boycott Chevron!

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via Palestine Solidarity Central Coast

Location Details:

Chevron on Soquel/Ocean (404 Soquel Ave), Santa Cruz

Israel’s genocide machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. As Israel bombs hospitals, homes, universities, and UN schools in Gaza, Chevron supplies light and energy via the operation and co-ownership of two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.



Beyond generating power, Chevron’s extraction activities are funneling millions of dollars in tax revenues to Israeli government coffers, directly fueling Israel’s system of settler colonialism and violence against all Palestinians. In 2022, those revenues amounted to over $462 million.



We demand that Chevron immediately cut its contracts with genocidal Israel, and end its role in climate devastation globally.



Following in the tradition of the anti-apartheid gas station boycotts of the 60s & 70s, Palestinians and allies are building a global movement to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes through a coordinated boycott of Chevron gas stations and products around the world.



Join the campaign: Pledge to #BoycottChevron now at bit.ly/boycottchevron