People’s Park: What Comes Next
A panel discussion + community forum
🗓️ Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
🕕 Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PST
📍 Location: ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall, UC Berkeley
The park is under siege — but we are not done.
Join us for a powerful gathering to speak truth and organize for the future of People’s Park. After more than a year of blockade, razor wire, and displacement enforced by UC Berkeley and the City, we are coming together — to remember, to strategize, and to act.
Panel + Forum Participants
- Park defenders and long-time caretakers
- UC Berkeley students, alumni, and researchers
- Former city officials, Southside neighbors, and cultural workers
- Encampment residents and frontline activists
Topics We’ll Explore
- What the park has meant, as home, history, and resistance
- What happened during the 2023–2025 siege and why
- The deeper systems at play: surveillance, privatization, and displacement
- What comes next, and how we move forward together
💬 This event grows out of the Fall 2025 People’s Park Community Survey, a space for honest reflection, shared memory, and strategy rooted in care and resistance.
📣 Complete the survey HERE:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/Mbbb9hSs3PTcpT3OBHRWqKLVbvrMBm6ZPyjcrNQdGSM/
Your voice matters — and will help shape what comes next.
💬 The panel will be followed by open mic and discussion. Your voice is needed.
What to Expect
- 🪑 Non-hierarchical semi-circle seating and open participation
- 🎤 Community mic and dialogue-based format
- 📄 Printed materials and multilingual resources
- ♿ Accessible entrance, elevator, and seating options available
We aim to make the space inclusive — if you need specific accommodations, please message us on Instagram or Facebook @thepeoples_park, or email peoplespark@protonmail.com. While we may not be able to meet every request, we are committed to doing what we can.
Location & Directions
📍 ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall
2465 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA — directly across from Lower Sproul Plaza
✊🏽 Why Now
People’s Park is not just a site of struggle — it’s a living question: Who has the right to speak, to learn, to remain, and to shape the world around them?
Amid climate collapse, intensified policing, and university-led displacement, this event offers a space to gather, plan, and imagine new futures — rooted in care, truth, and collective power.
🧡 Out of love, we continue the fight.
