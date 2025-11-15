People’s Park: What Comes Next

A panel discussion + community forum

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

🕕 Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PST

📍 Location: ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall, UC Berkeley

The park is under siege — but we are not done.

Join us for a powerful gathering to speak truth and organize for the future of People’s Park. After more than a year of blockade, razor wire, and displacement enforced by UC Berkeley and the City, we are coming together — to remember, to strategize, and to act.

Panel + Forum Participants

Park defenders and long-time caretakers

UC Berkeley students, alumni, and researchers

Former city officials, Southside neighbors, and cultural workers

Encampment residents and frontline activists

Topics We’ll Explore

What the park has meant, as home, history, and resistance

What happened during the 2023–2025 siege and why

The deeper systems at play: surveillance, privatization, and displacement

What comes next, and how we move forward together

💬 This event grows out of the Fall 2025 People’s Park Community Survey, a space for honest reflection, shared memory, and strategy rooted in care and resistance.

📣 Complete the survey HERE:

https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/Mbbb9hSs3PTcpT3OBHRWqKLVbvrMBm6ZPyjcrNQdGSM/

Your voice matters — and will help shape what comes next.

💬 The panel will be followed by open mic and discussion. Your voice is needed.

What to Expect

🪑 Non-hierarchical semi-circle seating and open participation

🎤 Community mic and dialogue-based format

📄 Printed materials and multilingual resources

♿ Accessible entrance, elevator, and seating options available

We aim to make the space inclusive — if you need specific accommodations, please message us on Instagram or Facebook @thepeoples_park, or email peoplespark@protonmail.com. While we may not be able to meet every request, we are committed to doing what we can.

Location & Directions

📍 ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall

2465 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA — directly across from Lower Sproul Plaza

✊🏽 Why Now

People’s Park is not just a site of struggle — it’s a living question: Who has the right to speak, to learn, to remain, and to shape the world around them?

Amid climate collapse, intensified policing, and university-led displacement, this event offers a space to gather, plan, and imagine new futures — rooted in care, truth, and collective power.

🧡 Out of love, we continue the fight.

RSVP

✅ Remember to RSVP!

🔗 https://thepeoplespark-111825.eventbrite.com

📣 Share widely with those who care about justice, land, and the future of Berkeley.

📷 Two social media images (color + B/W) are included below — feel free to repost on your channels or send directly to your networks and community circles.

Recommended Hashtags:

#BayAreaActivism #BayAreaEvents #BerkeleyEvents #BerkeleySeminars #PanelDiscussion #PeoplesPark #StudentEvents #ThingsToDoInBerkeley #UCberkeley #WhatToDoBerkeley