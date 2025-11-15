top
East Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

A People’s Park Panel Discussion: What Comes Next?

A sunset banner announcing the Nov. 18, 2025 “People’s Park: What Comes Next?” event with time, QR code, and venue details.
original image (1640x924)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
People's Park Community
Email:
Location Details:
ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall, UC Berkeley 2465 Bancroft Way Berkeley CA, 94704

People’s Park: What Comes Next

A panel discussion + community forum

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
🕕 Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PST
📍 Location: ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall, UC Berkeley

The park is under siege — but we are not done.

Join us for a powerful gathering to speak truth and organize for the future of People’s Park. After more than a year of blockade, razor wire, and displacement enforced by UC Berkeley and the City, we are coming together — to remember, to strategize, and to act.

Panel + Forum Participants

  • Park defenders and long-time caretakers
  • UC Berkeley students, alumni, and researchers
  • Former city officials, Southside neighbors, and cultural workers
  • Encampment residents and frontline activists

Topics We’ll Explore

  • What the park has meant, as home, history, and resistance
  • What happened during the 2023–2025 siege and why
  • The deeper systems at play: surveillance, privatization, and displacement
  • What comes next, and how we move forward together

💬 This event grows out of the Fall 2025 People’s Park Community Survey, a space for honest reflection, shared memory, and strategy rooted in care and resistance.

📣 Complete the survey HERE:
https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/Mbbb9hSs3PTcpT3OBHRWqKLVbvrMBm6ZPyjcrNQdGSM/

Your voice matters — and will help shape what comes next.
💬 The panel will be followed by open mic and discussion. Your voice is needed.

What to Expect

  • 🪑 Non-hierarchical semi-circle seating and open participation
  • 🎤 Community mic and dialogue-based format
  • 📄 Printed materials and multilingual resources
  • ♿ Accessible entrance, elevator, and seating options available

We aim to make the space inclusive — if you need specific accommodations, please message us on Instagram or Facebook @thepeoples_park, or email peoplespark@protonmail.com. While we may not be able to meet every request, we are committed to doing what we can.

Location & Directions

📍 ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Floor, Eshleman Hall
2465 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA — directly across from Lower Sproul Plaza

✊🏽 Why Now

People’s Park is not just a site of struggle — it’s a living question: Who has the right to speak, to learn, to remain, and to shape the world around them?

Amid climate collapse, intensified policing, and university-led displacement, this event offers a space to gather, plan, and imagine new futures — rooted in care, truth, and collective power.

🧡 Out of love, we continue the fight.

RSVP

✅ Remember to RSVP!
🔗 https://thepeoplespark-111825.eventbrite.com

📣 Share widely with those who care about justice, land, and the future of Berkeley.
📷 Two social media images (color + B/W) are included below — feel free to repost on your channels or send directly to your networks and community circles.

Recommended Hashtags:
#BayAreaActivism #BayAreaEvents #BerkeleyEvents #BerkeleySeminars #PanelDiscussion #PeoplesPark #StudentEvents #ThingsToDoInBerkeley #UCberkeley #WhatToDoBerkeley

For more information: https://thepeoplespark-111825.eventbrite.com/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 11:03AM
§People’s Park What Comes Next Social Sharing (Square RGB)
by People's Park Community
Sat, Nov 15, 2025 11:03AM
A sunset-themed flyer announcing the Nov. 18, 2025 event “People’s Park: What Comes Next?” with the date, time, location, QR code, and ASUC
original image (2000x2000)
Promotional banner for the Nov. 18 “People’s Park: What Comes Next?” event at UC Berkeley.
https://thepeoplespark-111825.eventbrite.com/
§People’s Park What Comes Next Social Sharing (Square B/W)
by People's Park Community
Sat, Nov 15, 2025 11:03AM
A high-contrast black-and-white flyer for the Nov. 18, 2025 “People’s Park: What Comes Next?” event, showing the date, time, location, QR co
original image (2000x2000)
Black and White Promotional banner for the Nov. 18 “People’s Park: What Comes Next?” event at UC Berkeley.
https://thepeoplespark-111825.eventbrite.com/
