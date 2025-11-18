top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Microsoft Ignites Genocide - Rally

Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St, San Francisco (Near Mission St)
original image (1350x1687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Azure for Apartheid
Location Details:
Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St, San Francisco (Near Mission St)
🌇 SAN FRANCISCO! MICROSOFT IGNITES GENOCIDE! 🔥

Join us next week for a community rally and send a clear message to all Microsoft execs: NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE! IOF OFF AZURE! DIGITAL ARMS EMBARGO NOW!

📅 When: Tuesday, Nov 18th at 1pm PT
📍 Where: Yerba Buena Gardens (Near Mission St), San Francisco

Held every year, Ignite is one of Microsoft's largest conferences where Microsoft plans to showcase their latest cloud and AI developments, all while those same technologies fuel war crimes, apartheid, and genocide. This year, the conference is being held in San Francisco. Let's turn up and show Microsoft that there will be no business as usual while Microsoft and its execs have blood on their hands!

Microsoft is not welcome here. No matter where Microsoft takes its genocide-profiteering business, we will continue to hold them accountable for their active role in the genocide! We will continue to escalate and mobilize until Microsoft cuts ALL ties with the Israeli military!

DISRUPT MICROSOFT IGNITE FOR PALESTINE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/noazureforapartheid
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 15, 2025 8:58AM
